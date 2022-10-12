ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Alvernia University expands to Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Progress Avenue in downtown Pottsville may be a construction zone now, but in a couple of months, it will be the home of Alvernia University's newest expansion: Pottsville CollegeTowne. A place for adult learners to collaborate with the local community to improve downtown Pottsville's economy. "...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Times News

Entertainment around the area

Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
JIM THORPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kutztown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pottsville, PA
Education
Pottsville, PA
Health
City
Pottsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
bctv.org

First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs 10-11-22

Learn about First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs with Amanda Hanbury, Operations Supervisor, Clear Result; and Bethany Ayres-Fisher, Sustainability Manager, City of Reading, on Building Green. Hosted by Bill Vitale. From the program: Building Green.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief

After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
COOPERSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Tannersville Inn items on auction block

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Art#Lengel Middle School
NorthcentralPA.com

Fired employee returns and slashes tires

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Crab season shutdown may impact restaurants

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In major blow to America’s seafood industry, low populations of both snow and king crabs have led to the shutdown of the harvest seasons in the North Pacific. Crab legs are a fan favorite at Smuggler’s Cove in Tannersville. The spot known as the Seafood King of the Poconos has […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Meditation
Times News

Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class

Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
TRESCKOW, PA
wkok.com

Midd-West Middle School Student Brings Gun, Ammunition to School

MIDDLEBURG – A Midd-West Middle School student is in police custody after bringing a gun and ammunition to school Tuesday. Middleburg Police told WKOK Tuesday afternoon the student is an 11-year-old male, who’s identity will not be released. Facing felony charges, the student is being processed through Snyder County Juvenile Court.
MIDDLEBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
skooknews.com

City of Pottsville Announces Retirement of Chief of Police

On Tuesday, the City of Pottsville officially announced the upcoming retirement of their Chief of Police. According to a press release from the City, effective October 21st, 2022, Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the City of Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky will retire after 31...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Area High School teacher dies

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy