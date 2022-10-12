Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
Alvernia University expands to Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Progress Avenue in downtown Pottsville may be a construction zone now, but in a couple of months, it will be the home of Alvernia University's newest expansion: Pottsville CollegeTowne. A place for adult learners to collaborate with the local community to improve downtown Pottsville's economy. "...
Times News
Entertainment around the area
Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
Employees' personal info accidently posted online
JIM THORPE, Pa. — There is fallout in Carbon County after a data leak. It happened in the Jim Thorpe Area School District. "I would like to know why our individual information was posted," said Lynette Curran. Curran, a Jim Thorpe Area District employee, was just one of the...
First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs 10-11-22
Learn about First Energy/Met Ed Energy Efficiency Programs with Amanda Hanbury, Operations Supervisor, Clear Result; and Bethany Ayres-Fisher, Sustainability Manager, City of Reading, on Building Green. Hosted by Bill Vitale. From the program: Building Green.
Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief
After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
Lycoming County native continues journey on The Voice
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On The Voice, a Lycoming County native preformed in the battle rounds. Morgan Myles, who is on Team Camila, preformed against Steven McMorran. The two sang Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus and all the judges agreed the Williamsport native has what it takes to go all the way In the end, […]
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Fired employee returns and slashes tires
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Berwick man who was fired from his job returned to the business and slashed a former co-worker's tires, police say. Dylan Douglas Miller, 24, reportedly told officers he had been terminated from Trivium Packaging, but felt it was unfair his co-worker hadn't been fired also. Police were called to the parking lot on Low Street the morning of May 28 after the accuser discovered the left-side...
Crab season shutdown may impact restaurants
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In major blow to America’s seafood industry, low populations of both snow and king crabs have led to the shutdown of the harvest seasons in the North Pacific. Crab legs are a fan favorite at Smuggler’s Cove in Tannersville. The spot known as the Seafood King of the Poconos has […]
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
Times News
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
'Nobody here is excited' — Mixed reaction to Social Security increase
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — Starting in January, people on Social Security will see the largest cost of living increase since 1980, a boost of more than eight percent. The increase in benefits will impact 70 million people across the country, but seniors here at home say the extra money in their checks won't get them much as inflation continues to climb.
wkok.com
Midd-West Middle School Student Brings Gun, Ammunition to School
MIDDLEBURG – A Midd-West Middle School student is in police custody after bringing a gun and ammunition to school Tuesday. Middleburg Police told WKOK Tuesday afternoon the student is an 11-year-old male, who’s identity will not be released. Facing felony charges, the student is being processed through Snyder County Juvenile Court.
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
skooknews.com
City of Pottsville Announces Retirement of Chief of Police
On Tuesday, the City of Pottsville officially announced the upcoming retirement of their Chief of Police. According to a press release from the City, effective October 21st, 2022, Police Chief Richard F. Wojciechowsky will retire from his position with the City of Pottsville Police Department. Wojciechowsky will retire after 31...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Area High School teacher dies
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
phillyvoice.com
Hundreds of rats were illegally dumped in the Harrisburg area – now they're in search of a new home
Most people don't have very favorable opinions on rats, who are maligned in urban landscapes for rifling through trash, carrying diseases and generally being creepy scavengers. Their long tails are usually among the first things mentioned by people who've got musophobia. Anyone who has ever kept a rat as a...
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
