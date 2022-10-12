ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Town ushers in Berlin G. Myers Parkway sign

Rotary Club of Summerville reps gathered with members of the Summerville Junior Service League, the Oakbrook Rotary Club and the Summerville Evening Rotary Club on Oct.14 to officially ring in the recently constructed Town of Summerville brick-based signage at N. Main Street and Berlin G. Myers Parkway. The local Rotarians...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park

Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing

There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Moncks Corner, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
County
Berkeley County, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

Tomlinson High School celebrates 156 years

Kingstree's Tomlinson High School, founded in 1866 and closed in 1970, held its 11th bi-annual reunion on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3. The festivities were held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center, Rush African American Museum, and BCF Banquet Hall. "Together One More Time" was an appropriate theme as numerous pleasantries and incidentals were exchanged and denoted during the celebration.
KINGSTREE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Mobile Homes#Art#City Planning#School Library#Construction Maintenance#Cypress Gardens
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State

Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar

A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still

Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charlotte man arrested on attempted murder, domestic violence charges in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN — A Charlotte, N.C., man was arrested Oct. 13 after he allegedly attacked his wife in a Murrells Inlet motel room. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, was arrested by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies in connection with charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Post and Courier

Charleston restaurant owners face obstacles opening new eateries

It's a common conversation among restaurant owners in Charleston: Once an establishment opens, it's not too hard to draw diners in. But the journey to get there can be fraught. Navigating communications between city and other government departments can take weeks or months, restaurant owners have reported. While awaiting an...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Some advice from a principal to new Charleston County School Board

In less than a month, the Charleston County School Board will have as many as nine brand new brave souls elected to serve our community for the next couple years, at least. One of their first duties will be to hire a permanent superintendent. I’m sure that will require a lot of their attention, but I hope they heed a little advice about the way they handle the rest of the job.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County

A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake City blight removal project makes strides

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A clean slate. That’s what one property owner in Lake City can look forward to as overgrown and dilapidated structures are cleared from their Lincoln Avenue lot. Not just an eyesore, the uninhabitable structures had become a problem for the community and were involved...
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy