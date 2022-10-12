Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
The Post and Courier
Town ushers in Berlin G. Myers Parkway sign
Rotary Club of Summerville reps gathered with members of the Summerville Junior Service League, the Oakbrook Rotary Club and the Summerville Evening Rotary Club on Oct.14 to officially ring in the recently constructed Town of Summerville brick-based signage at N. Main Street and Berlin G. Myers Parkway. The local Rotarians...
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing
There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Behind the scenes with new North Charleston haunted house, Southern Screams
NORTH CHARLESTON — At Ashley Acres, the staff is simply dying to welcome new patients to the asylum. Literally. They're all cursed nurses, possessed nuns, ghastly beasts and mad scientists reaching from beyond the grave to clutch whatever life forces they can and drag them into the afterlife. Well,...
The Post and Courier
Cummins adds recycled turbochargers to North Charleston portfolio with new $27M plant
Building components for diesel engines might not appear to be the greenest of industries, but Cummins Inc. sees its new North Charleston plant as a major push toward carbon neutrality by the middle of this century. The $27 million factory will take old turbochargers and rebuild them to the same...
The Post and Courier
Brother continues search for sister in Charleston 51 years after Texas toddler kidnapped
DANIEL ISLAND — Jeff Highsmith is on a mission to find the sister he never met. Melissa Highsmith was snatched from their mother's Texas apartment in 1971, nine years before he was born. She was just 21 months old at the time, making her now 52. In the intervening...
The Post and Courier
Tomlinson High School celebrates 156 years
Kingstree's Tomlinson High School, founded in 1866 and closed in 1970, held its 11th bi-annual reunion on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3. The festivities were held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center, Rush African American Museum, and BCF Banquet Hall. "Together One More Time" was an appropriate theme as numerous pleasantries and incidentals were exchanged and denoted during the celebration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State
Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still
Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
The Post and Courier
Charlotte man arrested on attempted murder, domestic violence charges in Murrells Inlet
GEORGETOWN — A Charlotte, N.C., man was arrested Oct. 13 after he allegedly attacked his wife in a Murrells Inlet motel room. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, was arrested by Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies in connection with charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Murdaugh attorneys: Curtis Smith failed polygraph when questioned on Murdaugh murders
Curtis Smith, the disabled Walterboro trucker who authorities claim laundered money and trafficked drugs with disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, failed a polygraph exam earlier this year as investigators questioned him about his role in the killings of Murdaugh's wife and son, according to new court filings. In an Oct. 14...
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant owners face obstacles opening new eateries
It's a common conversation among restaurant owners in Charleston: Once an establishment opens, it's not too hard to draw diners in. But the journey to get there can be fraught. Navigating communications between city and other government departments can take weeks or months, restaurant owners have reported. While awaiting an...
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Some advice from a principal to new Charleston County School Board
In less than a month, the Charleston County School Board will have as many as nine brand new brave souls elected to serve our community for the next couple years, at least. One of their first duties will be to hire a permanent superintendent. I’m sure that will require a lot of their attention, but I hope they heed a little advice about the way they handle the rest of the job.
The Post and Courier
Manning man charged with murder in Williamsburg County drive-by shooting
A Manning man was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6, and charged with murder and six other crimes in connection with the Sept. 17 death of a Manning woman during a drive-by shooting in Williamsburg County. In addition to the murder charge, Kelvin Daniel Montgomery Jr., 24, was charged by the...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
The Post and Courier
Lake City blight removal project makes strides
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A clean slate. That’s what one property owner in Lake City can look forward to as overgrown and dilapidated structures are cleared from their Lincoln Avenue lot. Not just an eyesore, the uninhabitable structures had become a problem for the community and were involved...
The Post and Courier
Charleston police officer struck by car while directing traffic outside Burke High School
A Charleston police officer was struck by a car late Oct. 14 while directing traffic near Burke High School. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fishbourne and President streets downtown. The officer was taken to the Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries. "We are...
Comments / 0