wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
wearegreenbay.com
Flags to be half-staffed in Wisconsin to honor firefighters
(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday. Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.
nbc15.com
Florida company sued over mailer to new Wisconsin businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Florida company accused of tricking thousands of fledgling Wisconsin companies into filing a government form through it and charging many times what the form would typically cost. In a lawsuit filed late last month, the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
NBC News
Scott Walker sees ‘a lot of similarities’ between Jan. 6 and 2011 Wisconsin protests
Former Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wisc., tells Meet the Press Reports that he saw “a lot of similarities” between the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the weeks-long protests at the Wisconsin state capitol back in 2011. During a broader discussion about polarization in Wisconsin for the...
wpr.org
Wisconsin has record $4.3B budget surplus
Wisconsin ended its fiscal year with a record $4.3 billion budget surplus. The state Department of Administration released the numbers Friday covering the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Jun. 30. The state's rainy day fund also hit its highest number in Wisconsin's history at $1.73 billion. "The State of...
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water
According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
USPS Facilities Destroyed In Wisconsin & Iowa
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox9.com
October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
wearegreenbay.com
Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
Using K-9 units to track down illegal drug transportation in Wisconsin
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Interstates across the United States are used to transport illegal drugs throughout the country every day. Our region sees two of those interstates cross at I-94 and I-90. Every day, officers across the state collaborate to take down drug operations. The West Central MEG group in our region connects area counties; the state patrol plays a...
