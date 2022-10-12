ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WJFW-TV

Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin

Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
wuwm.com

Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses

In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
wearegreenbay.com

Flags to be half-staffed in Wisconsin to honor firefighters

(WFRV) – All throughout the state of Wisconsin, you will see the United States flag and Wisconsin’s flag at half-staff on Saturday. Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags to be half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day, as required by state statute, during Fire Prevention Week from October 9 through October 15.
nbc15.com

Florida company sued over mailer to new Wisconsin businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Florida company accused of tricking thousands of fledgling Wisconsin companies into filing a government form through it and charging many times what the form would typically cost. In a lawsuit filed late last month, the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com

Lawsuit filed against Florida Company for defrauding ‘hundreds of thousands’ from over 6k Wisconsin businesses

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company that allegedly sent deceptive mailers to newly-created Wisconsin businesses. According to the complaint, Centurion Filing Sevices, LLC, operating under the name ‘WI Certificate Service’ sent tens of thousands of deceptive letters to Wisconsin businesses...
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin has record $4.3B budget surplus

Wisconsin ended its fiscal year with a record $4.3 billion budget surplus. The state Department of Administration released the numbers Friday covering the 2022 fiscal year, which ended on Jun. 30. The state's rainy day fund also hit its highest number in Wisconsin's history at $1.73 billion. "The State of...
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin’s fish in hot water

According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts our state has warmed by 3 degrees Fahrenheit since 1950, and as a result our waters are warming up too. From our ponds and lakes to our winding rivers and cold, clear, trout streams, these warmer temperatures spell trouble for some of our favorite fish. To learn more about these impacts our local Citizen’s Climate Lobby brings retired senior fisheries biologist Frank Pratt to town for a discussion of his 45 years worth of research in northern Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
fox9.com

October snow rolls into Minnesota and Wisconsin

(FOX 9) - Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season. The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October. As of 6 a.m., the Twin Cities National Weather Service said they measured a tenth of an...
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Four finalists announced for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, two from northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – We’re down to four finalists in the Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin and two of them are locals to the Fox Valley. Put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) alongside Johnson Financial Group, over one million votes have been cast in the competition over the last seven years, drawing attention to Wisconsin’s diverse, robust, and growing manufacturing industry.
UPMATTERS

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Using K-9 units to track down illegal drug transportation in Wisconsin

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Interstates across the United States are used to transport illegal drugs throughout the country every day. Our region sees two of those interstates cross at I-94 and I-90. Every day, officers across the state collaborate to take down drug operations. The West Central MEG group in our region connects area counties; the state patrol plays a...
