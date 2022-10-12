ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


weaa.org

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County

(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD


Wbaltv.com

Police investigate triple shooting in Cherry Hill

Three people were injured Thursday in a shooting in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road around 1:40 p.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. Officers found a 23-year-old man who was shot in both of his...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot inside Westminster apartment, police say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot early Thursday inside an apartment in Westminster, the town's police department said. Police said officers were called to the apartment in the unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue just after midnight after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim.
WESTMINSTER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 63, shot in the face while driving in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE--  A man was hospitalized after being shot Friday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue to investigate a shooting, where they found a 63-year-old man shot in the face.The victim was then taken to an area hospital, but the extent of his injury is unknown. Investigators believe the man was driving on the block when he was shot. This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

