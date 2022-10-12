Police are looking for information that leads to an arrest in an Oct. 2 murder in Owings Mills.Robert Perkins, 40, died days after he was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court.He was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2.Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

OWINGS MILLS, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO