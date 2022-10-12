Read full article on original website
HOUSTON, TX — Alvarez hit another game-changing home run on Thursday, this time going opposite field with a two-run homer to boost the Houston Astros to a 4-2 victory and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ALDS. Game 3 is set for Saturday afternoon in Seattle (1:07 p.m. local time), marking the first postseason game in the Emerald City since 2001.
Video Captures An All-Time Astros Moment In Game 1
The Houston Astros were down to their final out on Tuesday in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners. But after rallying for a few hits and knocking Mariners closer Paul Sewald out of the game, a little magic happened for the Astros. With two men on and...
Rally nuns return to Minute Maid Park to cheer on Houston Astros
The rally nuns blessed the baseball game again! These angels in the outfield captured attention in the 2021 postseason, and they were back on Thursday with Mattress Mack.
Mariners Drop Game Two To Astros
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 13: Houston Astros players celebrate as they win 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning during the MLB ALDS Game 2 between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros on October 13, 2022 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
