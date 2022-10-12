ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Video Captures An All-Time Astros Moment In Game 1

The Houston Astros were down to their final out on Tuesday in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners. But after rallying for a few hits and knocking Mariners closer Paul Sewald out of the game, a little magic happened for the Astros. With two men on and...
Mariners Drop Game Two To Astros

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 13: Houston Astros players celebrate as they win 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning during the MLB ALDS Game 2 between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros on October 13, 2022 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Will Brennan on Guardians' bench in ALDS Game 2

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup in Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday afternoon against left-hander Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees. The lefty-hitting Brennan will head to the bench as the Yankees send a southpaw to the hill. Owen Miller will replace Brennan as the Guardians' designated hitter and bat sixth.
