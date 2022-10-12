Read full article on original website
bpr.org
Republican incumbent Clampitt faces new Democratic challenger Platt in 119 district election
New district maps enacted this year have ended one of Western North Carolina’s longest-running electoral feuds. Republican Mike Clampitt currently represents District 119. For the past five elections, he’s traded that seat with Democrat Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County – making this one of the most competitive districts in the region.
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
FOX Carolina
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
nctripping.com
How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Denny Charles Mathis (Chas) of the Estate of Dennie H Mathis deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Executor, Denny Charles Mathis (Chas) of the Estate of Dennie H Mathis deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 111 Village View, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 29th day of December, 2022 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 29th day of September, 2022. Denny Charles Mathis (Chas), Executor of the Estate of Dennie H. Mathis 30-33*
spectrumlocalnews.com
Haywood County Schools to review home-school sport rule
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — The Haywood County Public School Board Policy Committee will review their current restrictions on home-schooled students participating in sports next week. The current policy requires students to attend school for a full day of classes to play on a sports team. But the North Carolina...
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
Sylva Herald
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO.
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION FILE NO. 21 CVS 459 THE COUNTY OF JACKSON, a North Carolina body politic, Plaintiff, v. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF ALAN RICHARD MONTEITH, including BALBINA MONTEITH a/k/a BALBINA HOYOS HERNANDEZ; STEVEN BRYAN MONTEITH and wife, MEGAN MONTEITH; HOLLY REBECCA STEGNER and husband, JONATHAN STEGNER; MARSHALL DERICK MONTIETH; DELFINO JOVANI SANCHEZ HOYOS; HOSEA LUIS SANCHEZ HOYOS; CASHIERS EXXON, INC., Lienholder; ZOLLER HARDWARE, INC., Lienholder; and UNKNOWN HEIRS or OWNERS, by and through their Guardian Ad Litem, JONATHAN C. MATTOX, Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE The undersigned Commissioner, pursuant to that Entry of Summary Judgment and Order Authorizing Sale entered on September 19, 2022, in the above entitled proceeding, will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on October 28, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. at the west emergency exit of the Jackson County Courthouse in Sylva, North Carolina, a 0.12 acre, more or less, parcel or tract of land in Hamburg Township, Jackson County, bearing parcel identification number 7552-88-3456, and more particularly described as follows: BEING the same lands described as "Lot 6" as shown on that certain plat entitled "Plat for L.V. Lee Jr. et al." dated May 31, 1983, by John R. Long & Associates, Job No. 3511:9, recorded in Plat Cabinet 3, Slide 325, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. ALSO BEING a portion of the land described in and conveyed by Special Warranty Deed by Wachovia Bank, NA, Trustee of the William John Kovas Testamentary Trust f/b/o Darryl Douglas Garvey, Jr. to Alan R. Monteith, recorded on March 26, 2004 in Book 1220 Page 492, Jackson County Public Registry, to which reference is hereby specifically made. Together with and subject to all easements, rights-of-way, covenants, restrictions, and reservations of record. The real property at issue shall be sold for the satisfaction of taxes, interests, costs and fees incurred by the Plaintiff, together with and subject to easements of record, but free and clear of all interests, rights, claims and liens whatsoever, except to any taxing units not party to this action in accordance with section 105-374(k) of the North Carolina General Statutes. No warranties, express or implied, shall be made as to the acreage contained in the above-described tract of land. In addition, no warranties of title will be made and any interested purchaser desiring to ascertain marketability of title should perform or cause to be performed an independent title examination. This sale will be made subject to confirmation of the Court and will further be subject to the filing of upset bids as by law provided. The highest bidder at the sale will be required to deposit five (5%) or $750.00, whichever is greater, of the amount bid with the Commissioner in cash or certified funds immediately upon the conclusion of the sale except no deposit shall be required of a taxing unit that has made the highest bid. If the Commissioner is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the bid deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the Commissioner, or redemption of all taxes on the real property due to the taxing unit plus penalties, interests, and costs, prior to the confirmation of the foreclosure sale. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Commissioner, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. This the 6th day of October, 2022. Kelly Langteau-Ball, Commissioner RIDENOUR & GOSS, PA P.O. Box 965 Sylva, North Carolina (828) 586-3131 (828) 586-3763 32-33e.
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Sylva Herald
Tribal leader Saunooke dies
Virginia Lee “Tommye” Saunooke, 82, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Painttown tribal representative, passed away Sunday.
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
WLOS.com
Henderson County Public Schools makes calendar change for 2023-24 year
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County school leaders vote to start the next school year two weeks earlier than state law allows. They voted to create a calendar that starts Aug. 14, 2023. "To have staff tell DPI that we are going to have a calendar that starts...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
Smoky Mountain News
Away from home: Indian boarding schools leave lasting legacy
Mary Smith Sneed was just four or five years old the day a wagon rolled up as she played outside near the family home at Mingo Falls. The wagon stopped, and a Cherokee man named John Crowe greeted her. Crowe, who also happened to be a truant officer employed by the Cherokee Boarding School, invited her to get in the wagon.
FOX Carolina
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
asheville.com
Un-be-leaf-able: Buncombe’s Falloween at Lake Julian Park is Oct. 22nd
“Orange” you glad autumn is in the air? That means it’s time to turn over a new leaf at Buncombe County’s Falloween. The popular Lake Julian Park event is free and features a variety of classic fall activities for the whole family. From recreation to entertainment to the scarecrow contest, there’s bound to be something you’ll like a latte (pumpkin spice optional).
