Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?. When was the last time you saw a crazy sign on a reader board that was so funny you couldn't help but laugh out loud?. That happened to me just the other day. I had just left the...
WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg
WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
2 Great Places to Get Korean Snacks in Yakima
If your child is into K-Pop like my 11-year-old daughter Willow, then they are probably on the hunt for some Korean snacks. They watch kids eating them on TikTok and YouTube. Typically in Washington state, you have to drive to a major city like Seattle to get some hard-to-find Korean snacks. Asian stores like Uwajimaya and H Mart are the best places on the Westside to find them but we wanted to know, are there any places in Yakima to get your K-Pop snack fix? You betcha!
Seize Dining Deal Friday From Seasons Bistro & Gallery in Yakima
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the tasty food and vibes at The Seasons Bistro & Gallery!. Dining Deals for Friday, October 14th, The Seasons Bistro & Gallery. This week, save 50% off from Seasons Gallery & Bistro, at...
Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley
Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control
Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 13.
You Fancy, Huh? Take Your Honey Here on Their Birthday in Yakima
You can make reservations or walk in. They have a brand new chef in the kitchen, Chef Russel Gillaspie, and I have heard many great compliments about her food. Take your sweetie here for a birthday lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m), dinner, or for Sunday breakfast. Kids are welcome and they have their own special kids menu. Tip: They don’t just serve steak at Yakima Steak Company.
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Brazen Thieves [PHOTOS]
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help. I did my best to lighten up the images. Take a closer look to see if you might be able to identify the truck. The thieves took $4,000 worth of equipment from a farm and need to pay for their actions. I was brought up to NEVER take anything that doesn't belong to me. I'm glad there were cameras to get the images. Now, let's do our part. Share the images and take note of any items others might have in their possession that they didn't previously have.
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
