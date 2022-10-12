ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
POLITICO

Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore

Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
The Independent

New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe

The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
E. Jean Carroll
Roberta Kaplan
Donald Trump
MSNBC

The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition

If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
UPI News

N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James filed...
Salon

Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
iheart.com

Judge Orders Donald Trump To Sit For Deposition In Defamation Case

A U.S. District judge has ordered former President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll claimed that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegations, which were made by Carroll in 2019, and defended himself by saying she is "not my type." He also claimed her allegations were motivated by a financial incentive to sell copies of her book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.
bloomberglaw.com

Judge to Trump Lawyers Over Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’ (1)

Judge called argument that she’s on painkillers ‘wasting time’. ’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary. Stephanie Grisham. in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller...
MSNBC

National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)

As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
The Independent

Supreme Court rejects Trump’s request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago legal battle

The Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump’s emergency request to intervene in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago legal battle over classified documents. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Mr Trump, denied his request that a special master should be allowed to review particular classified papers taken from his Florida home by federal agents in August.
