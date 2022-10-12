Read full article on original website
Donald Trump And His Son Were Just Accused Of Running Away From Their Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has blasted Donald Trump and his 38-year-old son Eric Trump for avoiding formal service of the 220-page fraud lawsuit filed against them last month. According to reports, 14 of the 16 named defendants have formally accepted service of the suit, with the 76-year-old...
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’
According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
Trump melts down on Truth Social after judge blasts his attempt to "run out the clock"
Former President Donald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social after a judge on Wednesday ordered him to answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit brought by a writer who alleged that he raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump's outburst on his struggling social media startup came...
Being subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee wasn't even the worst of Trump's day
Here's how bad Donald Trump's day was on Thursday.
Donald Trump Just Filed A Bombshell Lawsuit Against CNN In Court For A 'Campaign Of Libel And Slander'
Donald Trump has filed yet another lawsuit! This time, Trump is suing CNN for defamation, and has accused the network of carrying out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him by using its influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically. Why is Trump suing...
Trump discovers he’s not in Cannon-land anymore
Donald Trump put the Justice Department on its heels, courtesy of a single federal judge who gave him the benefit of almost every doubt as he fought against the FBI’s probe of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Now, his team of lawyers is preparing to test whether they...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting ex-president’s settlement offer in fraud probe
The state of New York’s chief law enforcement officer may soon file a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his eponymous real estate and licensing conglomerate, and at least one of his adult children after the twice-impeached ex-president’s proposed settlement that would have ended a years-long probe into whether his companies defrauded state tax authorities was rejected.
The investigators in Trump's New York probe want him and his family to be put on trial before the end of 2023
New York AG Leticia James wants to go to trial against the Trump family before the end of 2023. Her office filed an application asking for "an expedited trial schedule." James' office is probing potential fraudulent practices within the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Leticia James' office is pushing...
Oath Keepers leader said Trump 'will need us and our rifles', U.S. court hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Prosecutors on Tuesday were set to continue questioning their first witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and his associates for their alleged role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, following a first day of testimony about a "chaotic" scene with lawmakers in tears.
MSNBC
The case that will force Trump into a new, risky deposition
If readers saw headlines yesterday about Donald Trump having to deliver sworn testimony, it’s likely that a familiar question soon followed: In which case?. It’s no secret that the former president is at the center of multiple, ongoing legal controversies — some of which may very well result in a criminal indictment — including a great many civil cases that the Republican is finding difficult to avoid now that he’s a private citizen.
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James filed...
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
How Trump Responded to the January 6 Committee Subpoena
The former president did not confirm or deny whether he plans to comply with House Committee's in lengthy statement still pushing election falsehoods.
iheart.com
Judge Orders Donald Trump To Sit For Deposition In Defamation Case
A U.S. District judge has ordered former President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll claimed that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegations, which were made by Carroll in 2019, and defended himself by saying she is "not my type." He also claimed her allegations were motivated by a financial incentive to sell copies of her book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.
bloomberglaw.com
Judge to Trump Lawyers Over Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’ (1)
Judge called argument that she’s on painkillers ‘wasting time’. ’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary. Stephanie Grisham. in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller...
Trump lawyer refused to report all Mar-a-Lago records had been turned in
Trump told lawyer to report to National Archives that he had given them all the documents, but lawyer was ‘not sure’ that was true
MSNBC
National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)
As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
Trump Sued for Fraud by New York Attorney General
Construction workers removed the Trump branding from what was the Trump International Hotel after former President Donald Trump completed the sale of the hotel in May 2022. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)
Supreme Court rejects Trump’s request to intervene in Mar-a-Lago legal battle
The Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump’s emergency request to intervene in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago legal battle over classified documents. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Mr Trump, denied his request that a special master should be allowed to review particular classified papers taken from his Florida home by federal agents in August.
“The more we learn, the worse things look”: Court error exposes judge's "obvious" Trump sympathy
A court docketing error on Tuesday briefly exposed documents in the Mar-a-Lago probe that were supposed to be sealed — and revealed a stark difference between U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's description of documents and the actual documents she described. A court error briefly exposed a sealed Justice Department...
