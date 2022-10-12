ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

White House: Democrats hold racists accountable, unlike 'MAGA' Republicans

Democrats call out their own to hold racists accountable, unlike "MAGA" Republicans, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. Asked whether or not members of the Los Angeles City Council who were caught making racist remarks should resign, Jean-Pierre said yes, then added that her response differentiates President Joe Biden from GOP leaders.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy