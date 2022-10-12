Read full article on original website
Tanger Outlets hosts Hometown Hero Celebration
Tanger Outlets hosted a Hometown Hero Celebration Oct. 8 at its Seaside location outside Rehoboth Beach. Nonperishable items were accepted to benefit the Community Resource Center.
Rock the Boat raises funds for Overfalls Foundation
The Overfalls Foundation’s annual fundraising gala, Rock the Boat, was held Oct. 9 at Baywood Greens. The evening began with a cocktail hour. Spicy entertainment was provided by the Hot Sauce Band throughout the evening. A buffet was enjoyed by all followed by a slice of Overfalls cake for dessert.
Cape Artists to host outdoor tent sale Oct. 22
The Cape Artists outdoor tent sale, postponed due to inclement weather Oct. 1, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. The Cape Artists continue to welcome visitors daily. To learn more, call 302-644-7733 or find Cape Artists Gallery on Facebook.
Tam: Beebe’s community health, specializing in Sussex
Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam said 10 years from now, if the majority of people in Sussex County feel good about their healthcare options, then Beebe will have done its job expanding to meet those needs. Addressing the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon...
Beebe went above and beyond
We were residents of Lewes for 20 years and became snowbirds in 2010. The drive back and forth on the I-95 became grueling, so we moved to Florida. On Sept. 7, we flew back to visit friends and shop. On Sept. 8, I got short of breath and nearly passed out. I landed in the Beebe ER and was admitted. On Oct. 9, I was told a pacemaker was needed. That happened Oct. 12. I was discharged Oct. 13, and we flew back Oct. 14.
Has DNREC thought through restaurant idea?
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control mission statement reads in part: “to ensure wise management, conservation and enhancement of the state’s natural resources ...” Considering that stated mission, I read with alarm that DNREC is now moving to allow a large restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park.
Ann Lynch Dyer's childhood home added to miniature village
The childhood home of Ann Lynch Dyer is one of two structures that were recently added to the 1910 Rehoboth Avenue miniature village. Rehoboth Beach residents who attended the old brick Rehoboth Beach Public School, where Rehoboth Beach City Hall is located today, remember buying candy at Ed Pettyjohn’s grocery store just next to the school. As students, they would go to the store at lunchtime recess for their sweets. Not sure about lunch, they only remember the sweets.
News Briefs 10/13/22
The Lewes Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 at the Rollins Center. There will be a discussion on the Great Marsh Park Master Plan and the commission’s bylaws. Parks and Marina Administrator Janet Reeves has been acting chair of the committee, but was...
State park restaurant is unnecessary
I believe that Cape Henlopen State Park should not add a full-time restaurant. We have summer concession at the bathhouse and snacks at the fishing pier. This will definitely change our state park forever; there are plenty of restaurants in the area. The ferry has a wonderful restaurant right before going into the park. We need better parking with painted lines. What will a restaurant do when the park closes before 11 a.m. during the summer months? I believe this will take away use of the state park for families that use its many resources.
2022 Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival Program
The official Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival program was inserted into Cape Gazette’s Tuesday, Oct. 11 edition for subscribers. Flip through the pages using the arrows below. Click here for the fullscreen view. Don't miss more special publications - subscribe to the full print edition at capegazette.com/subscriptions.
Open House Saturday 10/15 - Spacious Rehoboth Beach townhouse in Canal Corkran
OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 FROM 11 A.M. TO 2 P.M. Spacious Rehoboth Beach 5-bedroom, 4- and one-half bathroom rare end-unit townhome on a premium lot with a wooded area adjacent, rear deck and patio overlooking the pond and fountain, and the beautifully-maintained landscaped grounds of the community of Canal Corkran. This home features on the first floor a beautiful kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar that combines into open great room with gas fireplace with a half bath, first floor primary bedroom suite, and 2 large storage closets. Second floor has a lovely primary suite with a deck overlooking the pond, two additional bedrooms and baths, and the third floor has a bedroom with full bathroom and closets. It also offers a short walk to the community pool, only a mile from the beach and boardwalk with quick access both in and out of Rehoboth Beach city limits, and close to the Breakwater Junction bike and running trail.
William R. Hall Jr., Sea Grant agent
William (Bill) R. Hall Jr., 79, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home in Georgetown. Dr. Hall was born in Ridley Park, Pa., to Edna K. Hall and William R. Hall. He received his doctorate from University of Delaware. Dr. Hall worked for University of Delaware, College of Earth, Ocean and Environment in Lewes, as a Sea Grant agent. He was involved in several educational organizations. Dr. Hall helped to organize the Delaware Horseshoe Crab Survey, which he did for over 40 years.
Friends of the Rehoboth Beach library present $50K check
The Friends of the Rehoboth Beach Public Library recently presented Library Director Alison Miller with a check for $50,000. The funds will support the library’s 2023 programming for children and adults, as well as the purchase of new materials for its collections including books, audiobooks, DVDs and periodicals. The...
Water Lili clothing boutique earns Best of 2022 accolades
Local boutique Water Lili was named Sussex County’s Best Clothing Store for Women and Best Boutique Store in the Shopping and Services category of Coastal Style magazine’s Best of 2022 competition. This year marks Water Lili’s first nominations and first wins in the competition. Coastal Style, a...
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
Bioenergy Devco hearing on permits is Oct. 26
Bioenergy Devco has crossed several hurdles in its effort to construct the first anaerobic digester poultry waste processing facility in the region. Now, the company is in the process of getting permits approved from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. A virtual public hearing on the permits...
Mariner boys move to 4-0 on the season
Eye-popping times from seventh-grader Asher Woods and sixth-grader Bree Terhune highlighted the Mariner Middle boys’ and girls’ cross country teams’ dual meet with Milford at Browns Branch County Park Oct. 10. The boys prevailed by a 25-32 tally behind a stalwart performance from Woods, who took control...
In Rehoboth, no appetite for live music on patios
Rehoboth Beach commissioners may have recently approved an expansion of outdoor dining space for restaurant patios on private property, but there is no appetite to allow that larger dining space to have amplified music, speakers or live entertainment. Currently, city code does not allow those things on restaurant dining patios....
