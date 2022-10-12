ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change

Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: For Eight Years I Was Holding Out For An Emotionally Unavailable Man

My phone dinged and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intrepid#New Yorker
The Guardian

‘I was in a horror film, unsafe. And the person I was in danger from was me’: the truth about postpartum psychosis

“If you tried to leave now, we would section you.” It was my second day in the mother and baby unit, a psychiatric ward that treats women with perinatal mental health issues, while helping them care for their babies. I was sitting on the edge of my single bed, with its squeaky vinyl cover, my son asleep next to me in a cot that was impossibly huge for a four-week-old baby. I bit my lip and tried to stop my leg twitching up and down.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Sees Missteps in March to the Metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg is beginning to see the light. The Meta Platforms (META) CEO has been having a rough time since he turned his attention toward the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds. He went so far as to change his parent company's name to Meta Platforms from Facebook. He...
BUSINESS
neworleansmom.com

Self Care :: Creating a Balance

I have been teetering on the idea that I may be entering into what entrepreneurs might call “Start-up Burn Out” again. I’ve been there quite a few times before and can spot the signs miles away by now. One sign (for me) is that I realized that...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Stay Motivated in Tough Times

We can't always stay hopeful under duress but there are ways to stay motivated. Emotions influence our interpretation but one can be a hopeful realist. It's useful to stick to your guns on one carefully chosen goal and be adaptive in how you try to reach it. It's not the...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Amarachi Ezeudu

Ted Talk on High Self-Confidence and Self-Esteem

Self-confidence is a belief in one's ability to organize and carry out the actions necessary to manage future situations. People with high level of self-confidence are likely to feel good about themselves and be able to enjoy life. They rarely experience fear and anxiety; they are able to accept, adapt to, and learn from any situation in life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy