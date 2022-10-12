Read full article on original website
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Present False Facade Of Change
Perhaps you were the one who discarded the narcissist, or they were the one to discard you. Regardless of who initially ended things, now the narcissist has returned and is begging for you to return to them. There are promises that things will be different this time and that they will never hurt you again as they did in the past.
Opinion: Relationship Commandments That Can Be Incorporated Starting Now
A few weeks ago I was visiting with a friend who brought up something called “relationship commandments.”. “Relationship Commandments?” I was perplexed but utterly fascinated by what came next.
Opinion: For Eight Years I Was Holding Out For An Emotionally Unavailable Man
My phone dinged and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages
I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Opinion: Ensure You And Your Partner Hold On To The Honeymoon Feeling
In my younger years, there was an addictive feeling that I couldn’t resist from the high of a new romantic interest. Getting to know someone’s quirks, the butterflies that come from that first kiss… all of it was incredibly exhilarating.
I made a TikTok account to share my normal life as a dad. Then people started thinking I was Logan Paul, and everything changed.
A 34-year-old Iowa dad named Rodney Petersen set up a TikTok account in 2020, but viewers started mistaking him for controversial Youbter Logan Paul.
‘I was in a horror film, unsafe. And the person I was in danger from was me’: the truth about postpartum psychosis
“If you tried to leave now, we would section you.” It was my second day in the mother and baby unit, a psychiatric ward that treats women with perinatal mental health issues, while helping them care for their babies. I was sitting on the edge of my single bed, with its squeaky vinyl cover, my son asleep next to me in a cot that was impossibly huge for a four-week-old baby. I bit my lip and tried to stop my leg twitching up and down.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
