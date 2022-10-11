Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
City officials inviting community to upcoming grand opening of new Orange Recreation Center
ORANGE, Texas — Orange community members will soon be able to attend a ribbon cutting for a facility that officials hope everyone will use and enjoy. (Editor's note: he above video is from an August 8, 2022 newscast.) The City of Orange has invited the community to attend the...
Thousands of jobs could be coming to Beaumont due to expansion efforts from global company
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of jobs and a slew of potential partnerships could be coming to Southeast Texas thanks to a global company's expansion efforts. OCI is a global company looking to build a facility in Beaumont. The new facility will sit across from its original location on Twin City Highway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur City Council approves new CEO for PA Economic Development Corporation
Port Arthur City Council on Tuesday approved the hiring of Terry Stokes as the new CEO for the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. The PAEDC board approved an agreement with Stokes for professional services and employment as CEO of the corporation during the Oct. 3 meeting pending approval by council.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur Police Department, Harris County Task Force apprehend murder suspect
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Police Department say they have apprehended a subject with a murder warrant out of Harris County in a joint operation with the Harris County Task Force. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Savannah Ave in Port Arthur. Three individuals...
Port Arthur News
Nederland man facing 5th DWI charge indicted by Jefferson County grand jury
A Port Neches man is facing a third-degree felony after he was allegedly caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Timothy Jay Orr, 46, was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury. According to a probable cause affidavit, just after midnight on June 19 a Port Neches police...
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves ISD students pay tribute to classmate who passed away
The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is mourning the loss of senior student Morgan Christian, who passed away Friday morning. “The PNGISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of one of our students today,” the district said in a written release. “She was a member of our esteemed...
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans gather for the 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — The 53rd Annual Groves Pecan Festival Groves Pecan Festival underway. It's a chance to enjoy rides and food. The festival also provides a major boost to the city's economy. Fox 4/KFDM's Skylar Williams reports.
Port Arthur News
Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents
A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, burglary lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Burglary and theft charges top the list of indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week. Effrin J. Allison, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 15. Jereem Ajani Cunningham, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for...
fox4beaumont.com
Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue
GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
MySanAntonio
Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
fox4beaumont.com
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
kjas.com
Fire officials deal with man burning trash despite burn ban
Jasper fire officials dealt with a man who was burning a small trash pile despite a burn ban on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 behind a house on the southwest corner of Wilson Drive at North Wheeler Street. Code Enforcement Officer Derek Boykin and Fire Marshal Brandon...
kjas.com
German Pellets facility in PA shut down by Fire Marshal after Thursday blaze
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and the Fire Marshal’s Office has shut down a Port Arthur facility after the latest fire to strike the company occurred on Friday morning. The Port Arthur Fire Department says it occurred on an exterior conveyor system at German Pellets next to the Port of Port Arthur.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Titans crown Homecoming Queen and King in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Memorial named their Homecoming royalty Friday night. Senior Gabrielle Roy was named the 2022 Homecoming Queen, while senior Antonio Dilworth was crowned King.
therecordlive.com
City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023
Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
Comments / 0