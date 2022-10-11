ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government Technology

Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents

A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Groves sees record increase in sales tax revenue

GROVES — Groves is one of the fastest growing cities in Southeast Texas. Not only in population, but the city is also experiencing a business boom. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports a record hike in sales tax revenue indicates a healthy economy is on the horizon for Groves.
GROVES, TX
MySanAntonio

Over $2B hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is coming to town

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction for a new world-scale hydrogen-based blue ammonia facility is set to break ground in the next few weeks. Netherlands hydrogen-based products producer and distributor OCI is building its new Project Deep Blue in Beaumont. On Thursday, the company...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Fire officials deal with man burning trash despite burn ban

Jasper fire officials dealt with a man who was burning a small trash pile despite a burn ban on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 behind a house on the southwest corner of Wilson Drive at North Wheeler Street. Code Enforcement Officer Derek Boykin and Fire Marshal Brandon...
JASPER, TX
therecordlive.com

City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023

Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
ORANGE, TX

