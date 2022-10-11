A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”

