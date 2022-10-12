GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!

