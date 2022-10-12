ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua, FL

WCJB

Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuacounty.us

10-18-22 Alachua County and Town of Micanopy Joint Meeting

The Alachua County Commission and the Micanopy Town Commission will conduct a Joint Meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Micanopy Town Hall (706 N.E. Cholokka Blvd., Micanopy). The meeting begins at 5 p.m. This meeting will not be available on Cox Channel 12 or the County’s Video on...
ALACHUA, FL
Action News Jax

DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Second Okito America location is now open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over! After announcing a second location, Okito America has opened the doors to new and old students alike. With martial arts, after-school programs, dance classes, and birthday parties already booking up, it’s not a moment too soon. After locally-owned Okito America’s student...
WCJB

Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need

Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County rejects West End land use change

The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

The Human Bean Drive Thru is Now Serving Up Smiles (and Coffee) in Lake City, FL

October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // FLORIDA - Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4650 W US HWY 90, Lake City, FL 32024 beginning Wednesday, October 12th. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
LAKE CITY, FL

