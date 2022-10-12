Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners move ahead with fair chance ordinace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are moving ahead with an ordinance restricting businesses with 15 or more employees from passing over job applicants with a criminal history. Commissioners, acting as the general policy committee approved the fair chance hiring ordinance on Thursday. If put into effect as drafted,...
alachuacounty.us
10-18-22 Alachua County and Town of Micanopy Joint Meeting
The Alachua County Commission and the Micanopy Town Commission will conduct a Joint Meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Micanopy Town Hall (706 N.E. Cholokka Blvd., Micanopy). The meeting begins at 5 p.m. This meeting will not be available on Cox Channel 12 or the County’s Video on...
WCJB
Registration for all three Toys for Tots campaigns in North Central Florida are open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Toys for tots people are unwrapping their holiday campaign for 2022. Registration is now open for all three campaigns in North Central Florida. Some of their fundraising events are set to kick off. In Marion County, Toys for Tots is sponsoring the Haunted Trail. It...
DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
alachuachronicle.com
Second Okito America location is now open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over! After announcing a second location, Okito America has opened the doors to new and old students alike. With martial arts, after-school programs, dance classes, and birthday parties already booking up, it’s not a moment too soon. After locally-owned Okito America’s student...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission meet to consider mandate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission is set to meet as a general policy committee. They will consider whether to mandate free feminine hygiene products in all public restrooms. This mandate could extend to all public buildings, including public schools and other county or state-owned facilities. This meeting...
wuft.org
New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need
Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the investigation into the head of the Columbia County Recreation Department. Mario Coppock is on paid administrative leave while county officials investigate whether he misused funds. A memorandum signed by County Manager David Kraus explains allegations of the misappropriated funds...
WCJB
Civil engineering company, JBPro drafts up new proposal for West End Golf Course
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The developers of the land where the West End golf course is located have a new residential proposal to be presented at Tuesday night’s Alachua County Board Of County Commissioners meeting. Previous proposals for the golf course raised concerns for residents. The main concern was...
WCJB
Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Hungarian comfort food can star in your next family meal. Cabbage and noodles is a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe. My husband’s family grew up in Sopron Hungary with this recipe. It is easy to prepare and needs very few ingredients. As a side dish or an entree I think you will love this dish. Enjoy!
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County rejects West End land use change
The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Florida Surgeon General announces opioid funding Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Surgeon General is holding a press conference in Marion County to announce opioid recovery funds amid controversy over COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed by the University of Florida, is going to give a grant to support to the county’s opiate recovery program. The press conference began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville
Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
WCJB
Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
WATCH: Falling tree snaps power lines, nearly hits passing driver
Law enforcement dash camera footage captured a Florida driver's close call with a falling tree.
WCJB
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
franchising.com
The Human Bean Drive Thru is Now Serving Up Smiles (and Coffee) in Lake City, FL
October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // FLORIDA - Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 4650 W US HWY 90, Lake City, FL 32024 beginning Wednesday, October 12th. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
Comments / 0