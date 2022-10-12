ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five things Republicans would do in a House majority

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
City
Smithfield, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
Daily Montanan

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate

OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NEBRASKA STATE
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jen Kiggans
WTOP

Judge gives go-ahead for Maryland to demolish old Nice-Middleton Bridge

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A coalition of cycling groups has fallen short in their efforts to block the state from dismantling the old Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. A federal...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to cast ballots for Republicans, including for control of Congress. Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout. “No. 1, we need to impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, We need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press outside the U.S. Capitol. Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Garland the attorney general.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Virginia Law#Hampton Roads#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Gop#Navy#The U S House#The Hampton Roads Chamber#The Associated Press#The White House
13News Now

Luria vs. Kiggans: Virginia 2nd Congressional District race a 'toss-up'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It is being called one of the most closely-watched races in the country for the midterm elections. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02), who serves as vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee, has pushed for increased shipbuilding during her four years in office. And this year she fought for veterans with the passage of the PACT Act.
VIRGINIA STATE
CNN

CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol

Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: In new Jan. 6 footage, Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack

Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy