Joe Manchin Suffers Big Loss After Senators Tank His Pipeline Plan
Republicans took their revenge on Democrat Manchin over his vote last month for Democrats' big climate and health law, the Inflation Reduction Act.
All North Carolina Republicans vote against bill for smooth transition of power in White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Only one member of Congress representing the Piedmont Triad voted Wednesday to support a bipartisan bill that would ensure a smooth transfer of power from one president to the next, and none of them is saying why they voted as they did. 6th District Rep. Kathy...
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
GOP lawmaker suggests there's 'pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if party wins the House
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Sunday she believes there is "pressure" for House Republicans to move to impeach President Joe Biden if they gain control of the chamber after the midterm elections.
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate
OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Here Is The House GOP’s Hit List If Republicans Retake Congress
From tech companies to Merrick Garland to Anthony Fauci, the list of investigation targets for the House GOP is long.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Texas Democrat uses edited photo of GOP opponent in campaign ad that makes her appear more aggressive
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) posted a new campaign ad featuring a photo of his House GOP opponent Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) that was apparently edited to make the Republican appear more aggressive. The ad specifically focuses on school safety and gun control, targeting Flores on her first congressional vote opposing...
WTOP
Judge gives go-ahead for Maryland to demolish old Nice-Middleton Bridge
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A coalition of cycling groups has fallen short in their efforts to block the state from dismantling the old Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. A federal...
Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat because he can’t support ‘facts-challenged individuals’
Former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman (Va.) said he cut an ad for a Democratic congresswoman because he is unable to support “facts-challenged individuals” running in elections. Riggleman, who served in the House as a Republican for two years before changing his political affiliation to Independent, put out an...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to cast ballots for Republicans, including for control of Congress. Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout. “No. 1, we need to impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, We need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press outside the U.S. Capitol. Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Garland the attorney general.
Luria vs. Kiggans: Virginia 2nd Congressional District race a 'toss-up'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It is being called one of the most closely-watched races in the country for the midterm elections. Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D, VA-02), who serves as vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee, has pushed for increased shipbuilding during her four years in office. And this year she fought for veterans with the passage of the PACT Act.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia senators remark on Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Trump
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) made comments regarding the House Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena former president Donald Trump Thursday. Senator Warner says, “I commend the January 6 committee for its thorough investigative work and commitment to uncovering the truth. It’s...
CNN Exclusive: New footage shows congressional leadership at Fort McNair on January 6, scrambling to save the US Capitol
Never-before-seen footage, obtained exclusively by CNN, shows in vivid new detail how congressional leaders fled the US Capitol on January 6 and transformed a nearby military base into a command center, where they frantically coordinated with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election.
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee hearings - Day 9
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. The hearing is scheduled to begin...
Missed opportunity? House GOP says McConnell lost leverage over Biden by backing government funding bill
House Republicans are accusing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of giving up leverage to dictate policy terms to President Biden by supporting the government funding bill.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
In first debate, Luria and Kiggans battle over elections, abortion and inflation
VIRGINIA BEACH — The first debate in one of Virginia’s most closely watched congressional contests took a heated turn Wednesday when Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans were asked about the country’s toxic political climate and distrust of elections by both parties. Near...
WATCH: In new Jan. 6 footage, Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack
Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
