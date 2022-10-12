Read full article on original website
Randolph students participate in honor band, choir at Northeast
NORFOLK – Northeast Community College was the setting for area high school musicians and vocalists to showcase their talents, including several students from Randolph. The Northeast Music Department and the Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble hosted the fourth annual HAWKFEST Monday. The event featured 85 students – 35 in band and 50 in choir – from 22 area high schools.
Lady Vikings rack up wins heading into key week
WAUSA – Hey everybody, don’t look now, but the Wausa Lady Vikings volleyball team was 15-5 heading into a new week. Following another successful slate of matches, Wausa heads into a key week of 2022 calendar dates coming off another strong run of performances. The Lady Vikings defeated...
