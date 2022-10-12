Read full article on original website
Philadelphia pro-life liberal indicted by DOJ says Biden admin has 'pro-abortion,' 'prosecutorial' agenda
A pro-life activist charged with blocking access to a Washington, D.C., abortion clinic said the Biden administration has a "prosecutorial" agenda.
Ex-Classmate Convicted of Murdering Long-Missing California Student Kristin Smart
(Reuters) - A former classmate of Kristin Smart, the California college freshman whose 1996 disappearance long stood as one of the state's most sensational unsolved crimes, was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering her, prosecutors said. The guilty verdict against Paul Flores, who was arrested and charged with Smart's death...
Supreme Court Schedules Major Cases for December Arguments
The Supreme Court on Tuesday released its December argument calendar, featuring two highly anticipated cases that could reshape facets of American life – one on elections law and another on LGBTQ protections. Arguments in Moore v. Harper are set for Dec. 7, and could have massive implications for American...
Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
California Guard Gets 12 Year Prison Term for Killing Inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
