ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Supreme Court Schedules Major Cases for December Arguments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday released its December argument calendar, featuring two highly anticipated cases that could reshape facets of American life – one on elections law and another on LGBTQ protections. Arguments in Moore v. Harper are set for Dec. 7, and could have massive implications for American...
COLORADO STATE
US News and World Report

Trump Ally Clark Asks U.S. Court to Block Disciplinary Charges Against Him

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Bossert Clark asked a federal court on Monday to intervene in a legal disciplinary case pending against him over his efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn his 2020 election loss. In his lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

California Guard Gets 12 Year Prison Term for Killing Inmate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy