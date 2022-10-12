ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

marinlocalnews.com

Rich people flee the Bay Area

The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

We Tried Out Dogue, SF’s Luxury Dog Cafe, So You Don’t Have To

I’ll admit, I’m someone who can appreciate the finer things in life. So when my editors approached me with the idea of visiting a luxury dog cafe, I couldn’t say no. The canine cafe in question? Dogue (pronounced like “Vogue” with a “D”), a San Francisco luxury dog food business with a recently opened canine restaurant on Valencia Street and a $75 tasting menu. Dogue is the brainchild of professional chef Rahmi Massarweh, who dreamed up the concept in 2015 when he decided his mastiff, Grizzly, deserved seasonal, human-grade food.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

20 of the best things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area for Halloween

The San Francisco Bay Area is a hotbed for all things horror. It was once the famed home of Jack Skellington’s original Halloween Town, after all. As soon as October rolls around, there’s fall foliage to find and influencers to dodge at pumpkin patches, haunted houses to brave your way through and costumes to curate. It can all get a little overwhelming.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Gap, One of San Francisco’s Most Iconic Businesses, Has Come Undone

The first ever Gap didn’t carry Gap clothes. It peddled Levi’s, LPs and the idea that shopping at the store would keep you young and cool. The location, which Don and Doris Fisher opened in 1969 on Ocean Avenue in Ingleside, occupied a storefront in the old El Rey Theatre, designed by accomplished San Francisco architect Timothy Pfleuger. The groovy multicolored concentric circles of the brand’s first logo were meant to replicate the records spinning inside.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Housing Market Is Cooling Faster Than Rest of the Region

As home prices across the Bay Area continue to fall from the peaks seen a few months ago, San Francisco’s real estate market has been hit harder than most. Although median home prices in the Bay Area writ large ticked down in the third quarter, San Francisco saw the single steepest decline of any county at 9%, according to a report from real estate agency Compass. That compared with a 1-2% decline over the same period for the entire region, according to Patrick Carlisle, the Bay Area chief market analyst for Compass.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Former San Francisco Giants player says yes on Prop J

A former San Francisco Giant has come out swinging in support of Proposition J, which will make JFK Drive pedestrian-only. Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi Pence, appeared in a newly launched Safe Parks for All campaign ad, which will run on social, digital and streaming platforms. "Baseball brought us here, but it's the community and quality of life that made San Francisco our home," said Pence in the ad....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area

You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

The Team Behind Michelin-Starred Steakhouse Niku Just Opened a New Restaurant in San Francisco

Earlier in his career, the chef Dustin Falcon was working at Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc in Napa Valley when he was tasked with retrieving rosemary from a bush out front. He went outside with his shears, cut off a good bunch, passed it off to someone else and went on with his day—well, at least for another hour. That’s when one of the cooks went to fry the rosemary and realized that it was actually pine. “I was supposed to come in and learn really quick and do really, really well. And I came in and crashed and burned,” Falcon told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

K&B Cafe offers coffee, Indian sweets and pop-up Filipino pastries in San Mateo space

From left, Amiel and Myrna Baesa of Wyldflour and Bianca and Kamal Johal of K&B Cafe. Photo courtesy Amiel Baesa. Sisters-in-law Kamal and Bianca Johal are bringing Indian and Filipino flavors with a California twist to their new San Mateo cafe, K&B Cafe. The eatery offers a range of Indian sweets made in-house, as well as Filipino pastries, breakfast foods and espresso drinks.
SAN MATEO, CA
berkeleyside.org

A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop

Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
SMALL BUSINESS
NBC Bay Area

Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation

Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

