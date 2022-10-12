Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
sfstandard.com
We Tried Out Dogue, SF’s Luxury Dog Cafe, So You Don’t Have To
I’ll admit, I’m someone who can appreciate the finer things in life. So when my editors approached me with the idea of visiting a luxury dog cafe, I couldn’t say no. The canine cafe in question? Dogue (pronounced like “Vogue” with a “D”), a San Francisco luxury dog food business with a recently opened canine restaurant on Valencia Street and a $75 tasting menu. Dogue is the brainchild of professional chef Rahmi Massarweh, who dreamed up the concept in 2015 when he decided his mastiff, Grizzly, deserved seasonal, human-grade food.
SFGate
20 of the best things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area for Halloween
The San Francisco Bay Area is a hotbed for all things horror. It was once the famed home of Jack Skellington’s original Halloween Town, after all. As soon as October rolls around, there’s fall foliage to find and influencers to dodge at pumpkin patches, haunted houses to brave your way through and costumes to curate. It can all get a little overwhelming.
sfstandard.com
The Gap, One of San Francisco’s Most Iconic Businesses, Has Come Undone
The first ever Gap didn’t carry Gap clothes. It peddled Levi’s, LPs and the idea that shopping at the store would keep you young and cool. The location, which Don and Doris Fisher opened in 1969 on Ocean Avenue in Ingleside, occupied a storefront in the old El Rey Theatre, designed by accomplished San Francisco architect Timothy Pfleuger. The groovy multicolored concentric circles of the brand’s first logo were meant to replicate the records spinning inside.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Housing Market Is Cooling Faster Than Rest of the Region
As home prices across the Bay Area continue to fall from the peaks seen a few months ago, San Francisco’s real estate market has been hit harder than most. Although median home prices in the Bay Area writ large ticked down in the third quarter, San Francisco saw the single steepest decline of any county at 9%, according to a report from real estate agency Compass. That compared with a 1-2% decline over the same period for the entire region, according to Patrick Carlisle, the Bay Area chief market analyst for Compass.
Former San Francisco Giants player says yes on Prop J
A former San Francisco Giant has come out swinging in support of Proposition J, which will make JFK Drive pedestrian-only. Hunter Pence and his wife, Lexi Pence, appeared in a newly launched Safe Parks for All campaign ad, which will run on social, digital and streaming platforms. "Baseball brought us here, but it's the community and quality of life that made San Francisco our home," said Pence in the ad....
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
The Team Behind Michelin-Starred Steakhouse Niku Just Opened a New Restaurant in San Francisco
Earlier in his career, the chef Dustin Falcon was working at Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc in Napa Valley when he was tasked with retrieving rosemary from a bush out front. He went outside with his shears, cut off a good bunch, passed it off to someone else and went on with his day—well, at least for another hour. That’s when one of the cooks went to fry the rosemary and realized that it was actually pine. “I was supposed to come in and learn really quick and do really, really well. And I came in and crashed and burned,” Falcon told...
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
Another Bay Area Exodus? New Report Shows Many Residents May Consider Leaving
New numbers from the U.S. Census show that Bay Area residents are more likely to consider moving out of the area than people in other major metropolitan areas. But the reasons why are still up for debate. San Francisco resident Jimmy Figueroa said he understands why the new Census numbers...
The Almanac Online
K&B Cafe offers coffee, Indian sweets and pop-up Filipino pastries in San Mateo space
From left, Amiel and Myrna Baesa of Wyldflour and Bianca and Kamal Johal of K&B Cafe. Photo courtesy Amiel Baesa. Sisters-in-law Kamal and Bianca Johal are bringing Indian and Filipino flavors with a California twist to their new San Mateo cafe, K&B Cafe. The eatery offers a range of Indian sweets made in-house, as well as Filipino pastries, breakfast foods and espresso drinks.
This San Francisco neighborhood ranked in list of 'World's Coolest 51'
One San Francisco neighborhood has made it on the list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. Dogpatch, an up-and-coming area that sits between Potrero Hill and the bay, was ranked as number 36 by the hospitality website Time Out.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
‘Bay Area Backroads’ returns to KRON4 News this October
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Bay Area Backroads” is coming back this October with KRON4 anchor, Grant Lodes taking over hosting duties. The beloved Bay Area show which ran in the ’80s and ’90s will be a new regular segment in the KRON4 newscast as Grant takes the lead in reviving a franchise that was one […]
berkeleyside.org
A treasure hunter shares her stash in Solano shop
Umami Home + Gift on lower Solano Avenue is a beautifully curated mix of new and vintage, and a feast of colors, textures and styles. Fair trade baskets woven by women artisans from all across Africa are displayed alongside unique vintage baskets from Bay Area estate sales or flea markets. Ditto for the glassware: three vintage pitcher-and-glass sets — one pink, one green, one blue — came from auctions, while the colorful Moroccan tea glasses displayed nearby are brand new.
NBC Bay Area
Residents Blame ‘Birdseed Lady' for San Francisco Rat Infestation
Residents and business owners in San Francisco's Glen Park said they have been overwhelmed by birds, mice and rats in the past few months. Many of the residents and business owners believe a big part of the reason can be tied to who they refer to as the "birdseed lady." The resident has been spotted repeatedly dumping piles of bird seed throughout the neighborhood.
sfstandard.com
New Apartment Tower in San Francisco’s Mission District Edges Closer to Reality
A planned 11-story apartment building could bring 189 homes to San Francisco, if it is approved at a Thursday Planning Commission meeting. The building would be located at 1500 15th St. in the Mission District, which is currently a parking lot. Kansas-based developer Elsey Partners is behind the project. It...
