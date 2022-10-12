ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
San Antonio Current

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Passionate foodies know that just because a restaurant is pricy doesn't mean it's good — and vice versa. An expensive meal may get you great ambiance or the chance to taste the work of a famous chef, but there’s no guarantee your extra dough will get you a better meal. Not to mention, with inflation putting the pressure on pocketbooks, it can feel even more satisfying to score a delicious plate of food that doesn’t break the bank.
yolotx.com

San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX

SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
San Antonio Current

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry

A Spanish Revival-style home in Alamo Heights once known as the "House of Seven Mermaids" has hit the market for $1.75 million. The moniker refers to seven mermaids — some are carvings and other are fixtures on fountains — once located around the house, according to its listing agent. Several of the fountains have since been switched out and no longer feature the legendary sea creature, however.
fox7austin.com

San Antonio to host nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration

AUSTIN, Texas - San Antonio is home to the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration. The Dia de los Muertos festival runs from Oct. 27-30 with a music festival and family-friendly exhibits and activities at La Villita Historic Village. Alongside the festival, the city hosts SpiritLandia, a special Day...
