Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Four of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week involved Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old shot by a now-fired police officer.
San Antonio Current
The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Passionate foodies know that just because a restaurant is pricy doesn't mean it's good — and vice versa. An expensive meal may get you great ambiance or the chance to taste the work of a famous chef, but there’s no guarantee your extra dough will get you a better meal. Not to mention, with inflation putting the pressure on pocketbooks, it can feel even more satisfying to score a delicious plate of food that doesn’t break the bank.
San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas stands against supposed death of Tex-Mex
One restaurant owner is keeping strong in his dedication to the genre.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Corn maze San Antonio: 10 corn mazes near you for hay rides and other fun fall activities!
The season for Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes is finally here. If you find yourself googling “corn mazes near me” you have lots of company because everyone wants to enjoy the nice Fall weather!. We’ve covered all your questions right from, “when does corn maze open”, “corn maze...
San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden launches Saturday bring-your-own-vinyl DJ series
Local record collectors are encouraged to show off their limited edition sleeves and presses while noshing on classic deli-inspired fare.
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
KSAT 12
Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district
SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment. The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.
San Antonio family's 1932 Ford will be displayed at National Museum of American History
The vehicle will be the first previously owned by a Black family to call the museum home.
Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru pickup lane
The first five customers get free merchandise.
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
San Antonio Current
A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A Spanish Revival-style home in Alamo Heights once known as the "House of Seven Mermaids" has hit the market for $1.75 million. The moniker refers to seven mermaids — some are carvings and other are fixtures on fountains — once located around the house, according to its listing agent. Several of the fountains have since been switched out and no longer feature the legendary sea creature, however.
KSAT 12
Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores. Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below. Another nine...
fox7austin.com
San Antonio to host nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration
AUSTIN, Texas - San Antonio is home to the nation's largest Day of the Dead celebration. The Dia de los Muertos festival runs from Oct. 27-30 with a music festival and family-friendly exhibits and activities at La Villita Historic Village. Alongside the festival, the city hosts SpiritLandia, a special Day...
San Antonio has some of the nation's worst drivers, according to new report
Other Texas cities including Houston, El Paso and Dallas also made the top 10.
San Antonio's Luther's Cafe closure is expected to be temporary
Luther's Cafe closed during business hours last week.
