ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 3

Related
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting

The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
William Shatner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Space Exploration#Life On Earth#Rocketman#Blue Origin#Variety
BBC

Cabrera: The heavenly island that became hell on earth

Islands are synonyms for adventure, beauty and discovery. They are a trove of untold stories, wonders of nature and sometimes even mysteries. Their microcosms have preserved cultures, languages and rare species. In this BBC Reel original playlist we will discover the most beautiful and unique islands of the world.
TRAVEL
A.V. Club

I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills

In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Discovery

Scientists in China Discover Rare Moon Crystal that Could Power Earth

A rare lunar crystal found on the near side of the moon is giving scientists hope of providing limitless power for the world – forever. The lunar crystal is made of material previously unknown to the scientific community and contains a key ingredient for the nuclear fusion process, a form of power generation that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars in the galaxy.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Explosion Imminent: Massive Stars Sound Warning They Are About To Go Supernova

Astronomers from Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Montpellier have devised an ‘early warning’ system to sound the alert when a massive star is about to end its life in a supernova explosion. The work was published today (October 13, 2022) in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
ASTRONOMY
a-z-animals.com

Crow Spirit Animal Symbolism and Meaning

Crows are common birds found throughout the world. But did you know they are one of the most intelligent creatures on our planet? They use tools, mimic sounds, remember human faces, and engage in play and trickery. These birds are often used in tales and folklore and are associated with magic and mysticism. Most people view crows as a bad omen, but that’s not always true. Discover everything there is to know about the crow spirit animal, including what it symbolizes, the messages it brings, and whether it is indeed a bad omen.
ANIMALS
justpene50

Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)

Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.
Odyssey

Jovany & Angela

First I would like to thank Jesus Christ & the Holy Spirit. Without him in the sky & without him living inside of me, I am absolutely sure I would not be here ATM. Now, while I understand everyone does not believe in a God, or a religion at all- it is important to have some type of spirituality- flow through your heart, mind & soul.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy