stillrealtous.com
AEW Signs Former WWE Star
Recently there’s been talk of Renee Paquette possibly joining the broadcast team and Tony Khan has confirmed that Renee is now All Elite ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. Renee Paquette is expected to make her first AEW appearance tonight when Dynamite takes place from Toronto, so it will be interesting to see how she fits into the broadcast team.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
wrestletalk.com
MJF Believes Former Tag Team Partner Would Be Huge Get For AEW
MJF believes that a former tag team partner would be a huge get for All Elite Wrestling. Prior to reaching superstardom in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman honed his craft on the independent scene and then Major League Wrestling. In MLW, Friedman aligned himself with Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday to...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
ComicBook
AEW Star Reportedly Considered For Bray Wyatt's Stable
The Firefly Funhouse is alive. As revealed at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is back with World Wrestling Entertainment and he has brought human versions of his puppet friends with him. Ahead of his grand entrance, Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, and The Fiend were all shown in the stands of the Wells Fargo Center. This has led to many speculating that the Eater of Worlds's current Twitter name, WYATT 6, could be hinting at a six-person faction coming to WWE TV. These six would be the five aforementioned puppets and Wyatt himself.
nodq.com
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
ewrestlingnews.com
It’s Official – Renee Paquette Is All Elite
It’s official – Renee Paquette is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to confirm the news, writing:. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”. You can keep up with...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former Impact Wrestling Stars Make AEW Debut at Rampage
A new group appears to have joined AEW. Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis (The Kingdom) debuted at the end of the AEW Rampage tapings in Toronto. All three have just finished Impact Wrestling. WWE was apparently interested in Taven, and Kanellis has stated that she has spoken with representatives from both WWE and AEW in recent months. It’s unclear whether they’re on a per-date contract with AEW or have signed full-time contracts.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademarks For ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
On Saturday, October 8, WWE filed to trademark the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can check out the official trademark descriptions below:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Imagines Vince McMahon Running AEW
Jim Ross has pondered the question of what would life be like if his old WWE boss Vince McMahon was let loose to run AEW. Vince McMahon has had more time on his hands since July when he stepped aside as WWE Chairman into retirement. McMahon’s shock retirement came amid investigations into alleged sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former WWE employees.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) Make AEW Debut
The Kingdom have arrived in All Elite Wrestling. At the end of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (along with Maria Kanellis) came out to confront FTR. Kanellis cut a promo where she referred to her team as the real “top...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
ewrestlingnews.com
Raven Gives His Opinion On WCW Not Viewing Him As A Top Talent
Scott Levy had a long and storied career in pro wrestling. As Raven, he appeared in all the major federations and held titles from coast to coast. His storylines in ROH and ECW are among some of the most ground-breaking in history. Yet despite the fact that he seemed to have all the tools, he could never break through the glass ceiling. Nowhere was this more true than in WCW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Stu Grayson Returns To AEW, Watch Shawn Spears’ Emotional Post-Show Promo
Stu Grayson has returned to All Elite Wrestling. During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, The Dark Order member appeared during a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette as Jose the Assistant challenged 10 to face RUSH on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Once Jose left, The...
