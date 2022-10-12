The Firefly Funhouse is alive. As revealed at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is back with World Wrestling Entertainment and he has brought human versions of his puppet friends with him. Ahead of his grand entrance, Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, and The Fiend were all shown in the stands of the Wells Fargo Center. This has led to many speculating that the Eater of Worlds's current Twitter name, WYATT 6, could be hinting at a six-person faction coming to WWE TV. These six would be the five aforementioned puppets and Wyatt himself.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO