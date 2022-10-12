Read full article on original website
PennDOT announces the reopening of Granger’s Road
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Granger’s Road on Route 1020 will reopen on Wednesday. Granger’s Road closed down in early September between Route 1017 (Park Road) and Route 15 south to allow for the construction of a new deceleration lane for right turns. PennDOT says the contractors […]
99-Year-Old Bridge in Newlin Township to Be Repaired After Hurricane Damage Last Year
Embreeville Road bridge.Image via The Daily Local News. Much-needed repairs to Embreeville Road bridge over the West Branch of Brandywine Creek in Newlin Township are now underway, according to a staff report from TheDaily Local News.
