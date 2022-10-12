ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ridgeviewpacknews.net

Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party

The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Spotlight on the Kern Valley Museum

This is the first of a series of articles that will spotlight the Kern Valley Museum. We are very appreciative of the Kern Valley Sun for its support. Our articles will be divided into four general categories. One article per week with a different category each week. The first week of the month will be a highlight of all the many events at the museum for the month. The second week’s articles will be about our many displays at the museum, including any changes and new displays. The third week’s articles will be about things going on at the museum’s Annex, our research facility that is across the street from the museum. The fourth week’s articles will be stories about the history of our valley and the people who lived here and helped make our history. If there is a fifth Wednesday, we will feature how our events of the month were received with pictures and stories.
KERNVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Lake Isabella, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Breakfast at Milt’s Coffee Shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Milt’s Coffee Shop has a new owner, but a visit last week reassured me the food hasn’t changed — it is as hearty and tasty as always. Serving up homestyle cooking for nearly 60 years on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99, Milt’s, like other local favorites Cope’s Knotty Pine and 24th […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

It will be all smiles for free movie screening

Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday. Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peddler#Ballroom Dance#Nonprofits#Youth Programs#The Arc Church#Knuckle Up Ministries#The Kern Valley Sun
Bakersfield Now

'Mega' dog adoption event to be held Oct. 21-Nov. 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Animals Services is holding a Mega Adoption event for short-term fostering of dogs starting next Friday, Oct. 21. Dogs can be picked up on Oct. 21 through Oct. 22, then brought back Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 for surgery, according to a social media post by the services. The dog must be returned to the Mega adoption event on Nov. 6.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 10/13

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Sharky

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sharky! Sharky is a friendly chihuahua mix who is about 4 years old, according to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA. Sharky likes people a lot and he is playful with other dogs. Nordstrom said since Sharky is 4 years old anyone 60 years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Higher Grilling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Protesters march to Shine the Light on Domestic Violence

Last Friday, just before sunset, Shine the Light on Domestic Violence Walk participants gathered with their flashlights along Lake Isabella Boulevard. They marched, 20 to 30 strong, from True Value Hardware Store all the way to Erskine Creek Road. Their mission was to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizer Christy...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
WASCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy