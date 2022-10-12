This is the first of a series of articles that will spotlight the Kern Valley Museum. We are very appreciative of the Kern Valley Sun for its support. Our articles will be divided into four general categories. One article per week with a different category each week. The first week of the month will be a highlight of all the many events at the museum for the month. The second week’s articles will be about our many displays at the museum, including any changes and new displays. The third week’s articles will be about things going on at the museum’s Annex, our research facility that is across the street from the museum. The fourth week’s articles will be stories about the history of our valley and the people who lived here and helped make our history. If there is a fifth Wednesday, we will feature how our events of the month were received with pictures and stories.

KERNVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO