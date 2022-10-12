Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Harvest Holidays Festival celebrates another year of fun, activities
Delano’s 77th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Festival closed down Oct. 8 after a busy day of activities. A health fair and booths were at Memorial Park from 1 p.m. to the evening with Harvest’s annual grand marshal and royalty barbecue in the evening drawing a large crowd to the grassy area near the entrance to the park.
ridgeviewpacknews.net
Fair Goers Come out to Join the Party
The big Kern County Fair is coming up and you know what that means! The fair brings a lot of fun and entertaining experiences for anyone that attends and it’s a good place to enjoy yourself with friends and family. Quite a few people are excited for the fair, especially at Ridgeview High School, so we decided to interview a couple of people and see what their thoughts are on the fair.
‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
kernvalleysun.com
Spotlight on the Kern Valley Museum
This is the first of a series of articles that will spotlight the Kern Valley Museum. We are very appreciative of the Kern Valley Sun for its support. Our articles will be divided into four general categories. One article per week with a different category each week. The first week of the month will be a highlight of all the many events at the museum for the month. The second week’s articles will be about our many displays at the museum, including any changes and new displays. The third week’s articles will be about things going on at the museum’s Annex, our research facility that is across the street from the museum. The fourth week’s articles will be stories about the history of our valley and the people who lived here and helped make our history. If there is a fifth Wednesday, we will feature how our events of the month were received with pictures and stories.
BEST EATS: Breakfast at Milt’s Coffee Shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Milt’s Coffee Shop has a new owner, but a visit last week reassured me the food hasn’t changed — it is as hearty and tasty as always. Serving up homestyle cooking for nearly 60 years on Knudsen Drive off Highway 99, Milt’s, like other local favorites Cope’s Knotty Pine and 24th […]
The power of painting: Juvenile Detention Center youth get new outlook on life
23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann checked out a mural at the Juvenile Detention Center. Youth living in the center created it with the nonprofit Creative Crossing, giving them a new outlook on life.
Bakersfield Californian
It will be all smiles for free movie screening
Local business OrthoArts wants to bring smiles to the community with a free movie screening and celebration on Saturday. Founded by Bakersfield native Dr. Jared Gianquinto (aka Dr. G), the orthodontic practice is celebrating a decade of helping local children and adults enhance their smiles using a customized braces treatment.
CAPK and GET team up for Stuff The Bus food drive
Golden Empire Transit (GET) is collaborating with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) to provide food for those in need on Friday, October 14th.
Bakersfield Now
'Mega' dog adoption event to be held Oct. 21-Nov. 6
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County Animals Services is holding a Mega Adoption event for short-term fostering of dogs starting next Friday, Oct. 21. Dogs can be picked up on Oct. 21 through Oct. 22, then brought back Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 for surgery, according to a social media post by the services. The dog must be returned to the Mega adoption event on Nov. 6.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/13
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Pearl from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Pearl or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Pet of the Week: Sharky
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Sharky! Sharky is a friendly chihuahua mix who is about 4 years old, according to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA. Sharky likes people a lot and he is playful with other dogs. Nordstrom said since Sharky is 4 years old anyone 60 years […]
18 students graduate from KCSO academy class
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
Outlets at Tejon announce new Vans Outlet Store
The Outlets at Tejon announced on Thursday, October 13th, that it will be receiving a new addition. Vans Outlet Store is expected to open at the end of November.
Concerns about violence in northside Kern communities cause disruptions, fears
Wasco, McFarland, and Delano school districts have canceled or moved after-school activities due to concerns about gang-related violence.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Higher Grilling
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join two Ryans on this episode of Kern Living! Pit Master Ryan Rainbolt and host Ryan Nelson talk about good barbeque and giving back to the community while also eating from Rainbolt's barbeque company Higher Grilling.
kernvalleysun.com
Protesters march to Shine the Light on Domestic Violence
Last Friday, just before sunset, Shine the Light on Domestic Violence Walk participants gathered with their flashlights along Lake Isabella Boulevard. They marched, 20 to 30 strong, from True Value Hardware Store all the way to Erskine Creek Road. Their mission was to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizer Christy...
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
Ridgecrest mayor’s race focused on the future
Voters in Ridgecrest will be choosing between two candidates, Former Ridgecrest City Council member Thomas Wiknich, and the incumbent mayor, Eric Bruen.
Kern County Supervisors approves housing stipend for some LEOs
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a one million dollar agreement with Kern County law enforcement to provide a monthly housing allowance for deputies assigned to remote substations.
High school athletics events in McFarland, Delano, Wasco canceled over fears of potential violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Amid ongoing fears of potential violence, multiple school districts have canceled scheduled athletics events on Thursday and Friday night. The communities of Delano, McFarland and Wasco are grappling with the threat of gang violence. At Wasco High School, head football coach Chad Martinez’s team will be on the sidelines Thursday as […]
