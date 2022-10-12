Most women going through the menopausal transition will experience hot flashes, a type of “vasomotor symptom,” that involves a sudden feeling of intense heat that causes some to breakout in a sweat. Johns Hopkins Medicine estimates that about three-quarters of all women have these sudden and brief episodes, which can affect quality of life, disrupt sleep, heighten irritability, and cause depression. On average, hot flash symptoms last for more than seven years, according to the Mayo Clinic. But in some cases, they may persist for 10 years or longer.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO