Public Health

Medical News Today

What are silent strokes?

Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
IFLScience

"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
Health Digest

What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?

Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
EverydayHealth.com

Frequent Hot Flashes May Signal Higher Risk of Heart Problems

Most women going through the menopausal transition will experience hot flashes, a type of “vasomotor symptom,” that involves a sudden feeling of intense heat that causes some to breakout in a sweat. Johns Hopkins Medicine estimates that about three-quarters of all women have these sudden and brief episodes, which can affect quality of life, disrupt sleep, heighten irritability, and cause depression. On average, hot flash symptoms last for more than seven years, according to the Mayo Clinic. But in some cases, they may persist for 10 years or longer.
msn.com

How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
healio.com

More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea

More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
cohaitungchi.com

Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?

Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
healthcareguys.com

Understanding Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Diabetes

Are you concerned that you may have diabetes? Then it is important to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms. Diabetes is a condition in which the body does not produce or use insulin properly. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health problems. In this blog post, we...
cohaitungchi.com

Pregnancy Hypertension – How To Lower Blood Pressure Naturally

Why Does Blood Pressure Increase During Pregnancy?. Are you one of many asking themselves and searching for answers to the following questions? “How to lower blood pressure in minutes?”, “how to lower diastolic blood pressure fast?” or “tricks to lower blood pressure instantly?” Then keep reading because Trogolo OBGYN shares all these tips and tricks to keep you and your high blood pressure in check.
US News and World Report

New Omicron Subvariants Spread Amid Concerns of Next Coronavirus Wave

A pair of omicron subvariants that are descendants of BA.5 are making inroads in the U.S. variant scene, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were responsible for more than 11% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant proportions update posted on Friday. The pair was responsible for less than 1% of infections a month ago.
