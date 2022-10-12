Read full article on original website
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
Women urged to look out for small sign of a heart attack
Women are being warned to look out for a little-known sign of a heart attack after new research found that women are not aware of their risk of developing coronary heart disease. Watch the campaign video below:. The key risk factors for coronary heart disease are alcohol, smoking, a poor...
Medical News Today
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
IFLScience
"Breath Training" Twice A Day Can Lower Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Do you go to the gym to strengthen your body? Well, you may be missing out on training some vital muscles – the ones involved in breathing. New research shows that training these muscles each day can reduce high blood pressure and promote heart health. The cardiovascular and respiratory...
What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?
Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Daily 'Breath Training' May Help Lower Blood Pressure as Much as Medication—Here's How to Do It
Breathing deeply has long been viewed as an important part of relaxation and is often used in meditation and yoga to help relieve stress, increase oxygen levels in the blood, and benefit our overall mental and emotional well-being. Now there's new research showing that daily breath work may also be helpful in promoting heart health and reducing high blood pressure.
EverydayHealth.com
Frequent Hot Flashes May Signal Higher Risk of Heart Problems
Most women going through the menopausal transition will experience hot flashes, a type of “vasomotor symptom,” that involves a sudden feeling of intense heat that causes some to breakout in a sweat. Johns Hopkins Medicine estimates that about three-quarters of all women have these sudden and brief episodes, which can affect quality of life, disrupt sleep, heighten irritability, and cause depression. On average, hot flash symptoms last for more than seven years, according to the Mayo Clinic. But in some cases, they may persist for 10 years or longer.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
MedicalXpress
Discovery about how the body regulates blood pressure could lead to new treatments for hypertension
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a key contributor to high blood pressure that could lead to new treatments for a condition that affects almost half of American adults. The discovery from UVA's Swapnil Sonkusare and colleagues breaks new ground in our understanding of how the body...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
healthcareguys.com
Understanding Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Diabetes
Are you concerned that you may have diabetes? Then it is important to be aware of the warning signs and symptoms. Diabetes is a condition in which the body does not produce or use insulin properly. Left untreated, diabetes can lead to serious health problems. In this blog post, we...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
cohaitungchi.com
Pregnancy Hypertension – How To Lower Blood Pressure Naturally
Why Does Blood Pressure Increase During Pregnancy?. Are you one of many asking themselves and searching for answers to the following questions? “How to lower blood pressure in minutes?”, “how to lower diastolic blood pressure fast?” or “tricks to lower blood pressure instantly?” Then keep reading because Trogolo OBGYN shares all these tips and tricks to keep you and your high blood pressure in check.
Birth control pill linked to greater risk of blood clots in women with obesity – here’s what you need to know
Women who are obese and taking the combined oral contraceptive pill have 12 to 24 times greater risk of developing a leg-vein blood clot than those not taking the pill and who are not overweight, according to a recent review of research. Other studies have found a lower but still increased risk.
News-Medical.net
Cardiovascular risk factors – not preexisting heart disease – are the main contributors to COVID-19 death
A national study suggests that risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as age, smoking and diabetes – not preexisting heart disease – are the main contributors to death and poor outcomes for critically ill COVID-19 patients. A team led by Michigan Medicine researchers analyzed outcomes for more than...
ohmymag.co.uk
More younger women are getting heart attacks. Here are the common risk factors
More younger women are having heart attacks than before, a new study has shown. Researchers at Johns Hopkins were surprised to find that even as heart attack incidents were decreasing in older adults, the number of younger adults, especially women is increasing. Observational study. The study, published in the American...
US News and World Report
New Omicron Subvariants Spread Amid Concerns of Next Coronavirus Wave
A pair of omicron subvariants that are descendants of BA.5 are making inroads in the U.S. variant scene, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 were responsible for more than 11% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to CDC’s weekly variant proportions update posted on Friday. The pair was responsible for less than 1% of infections a month ago.
