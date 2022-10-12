ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

BBC

Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game

Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
RUGBY
dotesports.com

Fnatic reportedly completing VALORANT roster with 2 European players

Fnatic is set to sign former Guild Esports member Leo Jannesson and former Masters: Berlin winner Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov to complete its VALORANT roster, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis. Chronicle was on the Gambit Esports roster that rolled their way through Masters: Berlin and were runners...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Maisie Summers-Newton awarded MBE at Buckingham Palace

Paralympic swimming champion Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE by the Princess Royal. The 20-year-old, from Wollaston in Northamptonshire, won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Miss Summers-Newton was presented her MBE for services to swimming by Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace. She said receiving the honour...
SPORTS
WVNews

Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball to be auctioned

The ball used when Diego Maradona scored his “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup has been put up for auction by the Tunisian referee who was in charge of the game and missed soccer's most famous handball. Graham Budd Auctions said Thursday that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rugby World Cup: England keep their cool before 'biggest pool game'

Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 08:00 BST Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei. Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and online, with live text commentary. England face one of the toughest World Cup pool games there is against France on Saturday, but the record-breaking side is so...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Chelsea star set to miss next 4-5 games and looks increasingly doubtful for the World Cup

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly been dealt a huge blow as his World Cup hopes are now in serious doubt due to injury. According to L’Equipe, the France international has a hamstring problem that looks set to rule him out of at least the next 4-5 games, and that could mean he’ll struggle to make it back in time to play in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England triumph would 'inspire' kids - Sam Tomkins

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 BST; live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. An England World Cup triumph on home...
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane

The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
RUGBY
BBC

T20 World Cup: Format, favourites, players to watch - all you need to know

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Just 11 months on from Australia's crowning as world champions, the eighth men's T20 World Cup begins on Sunday. With no...
SPORTS
Sporting News

England vs. Samoa: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Rugby League World Cup opener

England face a hugely dangerous Samoa side when they begin their Rugby League World Cup campaign at St James' Park on Saturday. Despite Samoa having only played once since 2019, changes to eligibility rules in recent years mean that several spectacular talents from the NRL have chosen to represent them rather than Australia or New Zealand.
RUGBY

