Kilmarnock, VA

Welcome to the Club

Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
15 Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA

If you’re planning a visit to Williamsburg, you’ll want to squeeze as many restaurant visits in as possible. The town’s got a top-notch dining scene up its sleeve, and there’s so much variety that you’ll be totally spoilt for choice. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up our top 15 restaurants for you to try.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
New Shoe Store Opening At Williamsburg Premium Outlets

JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road will welcome another retailer this fall. A new shoe store is expected to open within the shopping complex on November 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

