Welcome to the Club
Don’t expect live music and dancing at Supper Club at 417 N. Ridge Road in Henrico’s Tuckahoe neighborhood. But be prepared to find chef-prepared meals, artisan cheese, fresh meats and seafood, and plenty of Southern fried chicken. Led by chef and proprietor Carlisle Bannister, the neighborhood market pays homage to the traditional 1960s supper club Bannister’s grandfather ran in downtown Richmond. The shop opened in May, and the idea came to fruition after Bannister and his wife, Christy Dobrucky, began making food for their neighborhood during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC12
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Thousands expected to attend Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk leaders got a first look at the plans for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum will look like in November. Williams is a Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native, bringing the spotlight back to the 757. Thousands of people are expected to come to Norfolk...
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
Free gas giveaway at Exxon in Richmond this Saturday
One Richmond gas station will be giving out $10 in free gas to a limited number of people this Saturday.
15 Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA
If you’re planning a visit to Williamsburg, you’ll want to squeeze as many restaurant visits in as possible. The town’s got a top-notch dining scene up its sleeve, and there’s so much variety that you’ll be totally spoilt for choice. To help you narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up our top 15 restaurants for you to try.
Why this Richmond veterinarian left the clinic: ‘You could never get ahead’
Dr. Evan Apotheker spent the past 10 years practicing in both small animal care and emergency medicine in Richmond. But in 2021, he made the decision to shift to house calls only.
Woman dies after being shot during fight on Richmond elementary school grounds
A woman is dead after being shot outside a Richmond elementary school on Friday.
Richmond mother says son tackled little sister to keep bullet from striking her
On late Sunday night as a Richmond family was trying to wind down from the weekend, gunfire erupted outside their Oliver Crossing apartment building.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Norfolk mom wants justice after she says her daughter was attacked at school
Norfolk Police are investigating a reported attack on a 16-year-old girl at school. Her mother says four students attacked her daughter Tatiana at Lake Taylor High School.
Showers, thunderstorms, heavy downpours expected throughout Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Alas, do not dismay. Friday's forecast is looking on the bright side, featuring plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.
New Shoe Store Opening At Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road will welcome another retailer this fall. A new shoe store is expected to open within the shopping complex on November 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
Virginia woman caught trying to bring loaded gun onto Richmond International Airport flight
According to the Transportation Security Administration, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, TSA officers stopped a woman when her carry-on bag triggered an alarm as it went through the X-ray machine at Richmond International Airport's security checkpoint.
He has just one question for the stranger who saved his life.
After an August 2020 checkup, doctors gave the then 48-year-old father of two a clean bill of health. But just three months later, the Henrico man's health took a turn.
