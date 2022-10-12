Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Mastercard Exec: Crypto Has ‘Potential To Transform the Financial System’s Infrastructure’
Recently, Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President of Blockchain / Digital Asset Products and Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, explained what his firm is doing to unlock crypto’s “potential to transform the financial system’s infrastructure”. In a blog post published on Wednesday (October 12), Dhamodharan gave examples of...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
nftgators.com
Web3 Wallet Zerion Closes $12M Series B Round Led By Wintermute Ventures
Polymorphic Capital, Coinbase Ventures and Alchemy Ventures participated in the round. Zerion launched last May accompanied by a generative NFT that evolves as users make transactions in their wallets. DeFi investors, NFT collectors and Web3 builders can track their portfolios and trade hundreds of assets with the wallet. Mobile-first Web3...
nftgators.com
Uniswap Reaches Unicorn Status with $165M in Series B Round Led by Polychain Capital
Previous backers Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant participated in the round. Uniswap founder Hayden Adams said he built the Uniswap Protocol in 2018 as an experiment. Uniswap plans to build an NFT aggregator. Uniswap Labs today announced that it has raised $165 million in a Series B round...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nftgators.com
MetaStreet Raises $10M in Latest Funding Round for NFT-backed Loans
MetaStreet is launching the closed beta of PowerSweep, an NFT leverage trading platform. All funds raised will go towards product development, marketing and hiring. The company is also building a platform for NFT lending stats. MetaStreet, a decentralized interest rate protocol, has raised $10 million in its latest round of...
blockchain.news
Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners
Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
nftgators.com
Capsule Corp Labs Secures €7.3M Seed Funding For Utility NFT Solutions
Capsule Corp is the developer of Ternoa, a Layer-1 blockchain that provides a technological stack to build utility NFTs. Capsule Corp Labs provides developers of augmented NFT solutions with resources to build NFTs on the Ternoa blockchain. The company has helped three NFT startups launch their products in the last...
nftgators.com
BlockTower Launches $150M Fund to Invest in Blockchain Infrastructure and DeFi
BlockTower has launched a $150 million fund to invest in blockchain infrastructure and DeFi. The fundraising was backed by BPI France, Mass Mutual and others. The crypto-focused investment management firm’s new fund has already invested in Aptos, Lighthouse Labs and Maple Finance. BlockTower’s venture arm has emerged with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Metaverse Projects and Blockchain Games Attract $1,300,000,000 in Investment in Q3 Amid Crypto Winter: DappRadar
A new DappRadar report shows that the metaverse and blockchain gaming industry continue to thrive even as the broader crypto markets remain in the red. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 games and metaverse projects raised $1.3 billion in the third quarter of the year, compared to the $3.1 billion that the crypto segment received in Q2.
cryptogazette.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
nftgators.com
Tatum Raises $41.5M to Slash Web3 Dev Time From Months to Days
Tatum has raised $41.5 million from several web3 venture capital funds. The blockchain development platform wants to reduce the time taken to build web3 apps from months to days. The platform simplifies the creation of complex blockchain operations into single lines of application code. Tatum has announced a $41.5 million...
thecoinrise.com
Uniswap Secures $165M in Series B Round to Bring Web3.0 to Everyone
Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap Labs has completed its Series B funding round, securing $165 million from investors. According to the announcement made by its CEO, Hayden Adams the round was led by Polychain Capital. Other existing investors including a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant also participated in the round.
nftgators.com
Web3 Platform Nxyz Emerges from Stealth with $40M Round Led by Paradigm
Sridhar Ramaswamy’s web3 startup has emerged from stealth with a $40 million Series A round led by Paradigm. The former Google ads executive is building a web3 platform that enables lightning-fast data infrastructure for blockchains. The fundraising also attracted participation from Coinbase Ventures, Greylock Partners, and Sequoia Capital, among...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Pool Launches $500M Lending Initiative For Miners
Interest rates on these loans will be between 5% and 10%. In a blog post, the exchange announced its plans to provide cloud mining services. Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, has been charging forward with several different projects despite the weak market. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining business has once again gained the exchange’s backing.
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS・
nftgators.com
Ex-JPMorgan Veteran David Puth Joins Intersection Crypto Ventures as Co-Managing Partner
TradFi veteran David Puth has joined Intersection Crypto Ventures as co-managing partner. The firm also announced it will be launching their second fund, ICV II. David is currently a senior advisor to Circle, the fintech company behind stablecoin USDC. Intersection Crypto Ventures (ICV) the venture investment platform associated with Intersection...
cryptonewsz.com
Zerion disrupts the crypto wallet landscape
Wintermute is the head of the Series B funding exercise in favor of Zerion, which happens to be a decentralized finance-oriented platform, and the total amount offered is to the tune of $12 million. The other investors who also have a fair stake are Placeholder, Alchemy, Coinbase Ventures, and last but not least, Mosaic. The prime intention and aim of Zerion are to effectively and thoroughly stir up the crypto wallet scenario as it stands at present, with the round of funding that it has duly received.
u.today
Binance Pool Launches Massive $500 Million Project
Binance Pool has announced the launch of a $500 million lending project that is meant to support the cryptocurrency mining industry. One of the top mining pools claims that it has a responsibility to make sure that the broader crypto mining ecosystem remains healthy. According to the announcement, Binance Pool...
blockchain.news
Ex-Terra Developer Somani Raises $15M for Startup
A former developer from the fallen Terra company has raised $15 million for his startup. Neel Somani launched his Solana-based cross-chain modular rollup startup, Eclipse, following the collapse of TerraUSD. At his former company, he worked on Terranova, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) project which connects the TerraUSD stablecoin ecosystem to Ethereum.
cryptopotato.com
The Dacxi Chain Reviewed: Meet the Tokenized Crowdfunding Network
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a niche product segmented in a distant industry popular only among cypherpunks and tech aficionados. They’ve become mainstream. Largely due to their explosion in prices during the 2021 bull run, Bitcoin famously topped $69,000, they’ve cemented their place in the world of fintech. However,...
Comments / 0