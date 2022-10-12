Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
williamsonhomepage.com
GraceWorks signs new lease as search for expanded property continues
GraceWorks Ministries held a ceremonial lease signing last week giving the non-profit an extension on their search for an expanded permanent home. As previously reported, GraceWorks's lease was set to expire in June 2023 after the building that they have operated out of for years was recently sold. Those new...
wpln.org
How Tennessee lawmakers tilted the scales toward developers to make it harder for cities to get affordable housing
Earlier this month, Nashville residents told Metro Council they want the city’s help getting community needs met. They say the rezoning of an East Nashville property that used to be home to the Riverchase apartments, should be used as leverage until they can get a community benefits agreement that’s on their terms.
murfreesboro.com
Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer
Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
williamsonherald.com
Spring Hill Chamber recognized as tourist marketing organization, to open a welcome center soon
On July 5, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development named the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce an official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city. “We consider it a privilege to be able to meet the tourism needs of our Spring Hill community," said Becca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “By leveraging our relationships within the local business community, we feel our tourism initiatives will contribute to the success of our local economy.”
smithcountyinsider.com
Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
Nashville International Airport parking concerns continue
Fall Break has created massive crowds of travelers at Nashville International Airport. Officials believe this is the reason why parking lots are full.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance
Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site
A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MTSU opens new building to house its high-demand concrete management program
School Director Kelly Strong says this new building will solidify the school's reputation as a talent pipeline for Middle Tennessee construction companies.
Middle TN landfill operator denies responsibility for pollution, blames city
The general manager of the landfill that takes most of Middle Tennessee's trash filed two motions to dismiss the City of Murfreesboro's federal suit against it.
williamsonherald.com
Visitors to Williamson can leave their cars behind and hit the highlights with Franklin Hop tour
A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper's Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of...
‘Opportunity for healing’: Oversight board created after $11 million lawsuit in Rutherford County, focuses on Juvenile Justice Center
Months after Rutherford County families filed a class-action lawsuit, the $11 million settlement caught national attention. Families at the center of it came forward after the county illegally arrested and jailed minors in 2016.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
williamsonherald.com
Guest column: Pat Emery — The visionary of Cool Springs
Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County commission increases Sheriff's Office budget for employee salaries
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to amend the 2022-23 Sheriff’s Office budget by $1,661,539 to provide salary increases. There are 40 vacant law enforcement and detention deputy positions in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. It has been unable to fill the...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor
Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
400+ students qualified as homeless in Montgomery County
The school system has a team called the Families in Transition or F.I.T. team, to help those families. The lack of affordable housing and the high-cost of childcare is complicating the problem.
wgnsradio.com
Politics: LaVergne Mayor Announced that he has Received Support from Top Law Enforcement Officials
LA VERGNE - Mayor Jason Cole announces that Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and former La Vergne Assistant Chief and current Rutherford County Chief Deputy Keith Lowry have officially endorsed him. Sheriff Fitzhugh was recently re-elected to another four-year term, and is a member of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association, a...
KFVS12
Inaugural flight of Contour Airlines from Cape Girardeau to Nashville to take off Oct. 18
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The inaugural flight of Contour Airlines will take off from Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, October 18. The city will hold an inaugural flight celebration at 7:15 a.m. Afterward, the flight will leave from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and head to Nashville around 8 a.m.
QSR magazine
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
