Franklin, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

GraceWorks signs new lease as search for expanded property continues

GraceWorks Ministries held a ceremonial lease signing last week giving the non-profit an extension on their search for an expanded permanent home. As previously reported, GraceWorks's lease was set to expire in June 2023 after the building that they have operated out of for years was recently sold. Those new...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer

Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonherald.com

Spring Hill Chamber recognized as tourist marketing organization, to open a welcome center soon

On July 5, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development named the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce an official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city. “We consider it a privilege to be able to meet the tourism needs of our Spring Hill community," said Becca Melton, executive director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce. “By leveraging our relationships within the local business community, we feel our tourism initiatives will contribute to the success of our local economy.”
SPRING HILL, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Contract awarded for Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract to American Bridge Company for the. Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White, and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
LANCASTER, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Congratulations to Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, October 12th at 11:30am. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is located at 5109 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and can be contacted at 615-896-6800.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site

A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Guest column: Pat Emery — The visionary of Cool Springs

Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor

Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
BRENTWOOD, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN

