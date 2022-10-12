Williamson County is a special place because of our sense of history, our reverence for those who came before us, and the vision of our community leaders. We lost one of our visionaries last week. Pat Emery, who passed away at 72, was instrumental in shaping Williamson County. He helped build more than 2 million square feet of office space in Cool Springs over his career in Middle Tennessee, offices now occupied by some of Williamson County’s best-known companies. Pat’s role in the economic success of our community cannot be overstated.

