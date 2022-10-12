Read full article on original website
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Mike McDaniel Announces Significant Quarterback Decision
With no timeline for Tua's return and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater still in the concussion protocol, Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are prepared to go forward with seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson on Sunday. Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, McDaniel said that the Dolphins are planning to start...
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Update: Here’s When the Dolphins QB Could ‘Realistically’ Return
Two weeks ago to the day, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a brutal head injury that has been talked about ever since by NFL fans and analysts alike. Now, it looks like Tua could be close to returning to the gridiron after sitting out the last two weeks. NFL...
WATCH: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Is Absolutely Done With Non-Football Questions
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is fed up with questions about his two injured… The post WATCH: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Is Absolutely Done With Non-Football Questions appeared first on Outsider.
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings
The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ starting quarterback It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. ...
Final Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: D.J. Wonnum, Alexander Mattison Questionable
Wonnum is dealing with an illness and his status remains unclear heading into Sunday's game.
Yardbarker
Mike McDaniel October 14 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- McDaniel asks before the start of the session if the focus on this press conference could be the Minnesota Vikings, which...
Mike McDaniel channels inner Dustin Johnson, drops hilarious sarcastic bomb on media
First-year Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a far cry from old-school coaches that used to intimidate players and the media with their serious, non-smiling ways. McDaniel has been branded as an innovator, and perhaps he should also be labeled as something of a comedian. McDaniel met with the...
numberfire.com
Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing on Thursday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday. After a missed practice on Wednesday, Taylor's return is "a good sign for his chances to play" in Week Six's divisional showdown versus the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Keefer. In a potential matchup against a Jaguars' unit allowing 22.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Taylor to score 19.4 FanDuel points.
