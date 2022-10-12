ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces Significant Quarterback Decision

With no timeline for Tua's return and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater still in the concussion protocol, Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are prepared to go forward with seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson on Sunday. Per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, McDaniel said that the Dolphins are planning to start...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Vikings

The 3-2 Miami Dolphins will face the Minnesota Vikings (4-1) at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Week 6 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for: Dolphins’ starting quarterback It’s rookie Skylar Thompson starting at quarterback, not veteran Teddy Bridgewater, as many expected. We’ll see whether Thompson can get wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle the ball consistently. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mike McDaniel October 14 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- McDaniel asks before the start of the session if the focus on this press conference could be the Minnesota Vikings, which...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football
numberfire.com

Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practicing on Thursday

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday. After a missed practice on Wednesday, Taylor's return is "a good sign for his chances to play" in Week Six's divisional showdown versus the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Keefer. In a potential matchup against a Jaguars' unit allowing 22.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Taylor to score 19.4 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy