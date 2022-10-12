MHSAA volleyball playoffs, third round

SUGAR CITY - As the action in the Mountain Rivers Conference heats up, the Teton Timberwolves were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to South Fremont and stay alive in the conference race. However, the Sugar-Salem Diggers had other plans as the Diggers in Friday's conference showdown an buried the Timberwolves 56-6. The Diggers set the tone from the beginning, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came on a 7-yard reception by Ty Hirrlinger. Daniel Neal later connected with Tanner Hawkes on a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to two touchdowns. Neal then rushed for a 4-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left in the First quarter. The Diggers offense was not the only unit on the field to participate in the blowout. Their defense stepped up by sacking Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson four times in the first half along with getting a blocked punt by their special teams unit which led to an easy 8-yard rushing touchdown by Josiah Bosco to start the second quarter.

SUGAR CITY, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO