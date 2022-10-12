MHSAA volleyball playoffs, third round

Related
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem dominant in win over Teton
SUGAR CITY - As the action in the Mountain Rivers Conference heats up, the Teton Timberwolves were looking to bounce back after a tough loss to South Fremont and stay alive in the conference race. However, the Sugar-Salem Diggers had other plans as the Diggers in Friday's conference showdown an buried the Timberwolves 56-6. The Diggers set the tone from the beginning, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. The first came on a 7-yard reception by Ty Hirrlinger. Daniel Neal later connected with Tanner Hawkes on a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to two touchdowns. Neal then rushed for a 4-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left in the First quarter. The Diggers offense was not the only unit on the field to participate in the blowout. Their defense stepped up by sacking Timberwolves quarterback Jack Nelson four times in the first half along with getting a blocked punt by their special teams unit which led to an easy 8-yard rushing touchdown by Josiah Bosco to start the second quarter.
WDEF
Boyd Buchanan Soccer Edges Silverdale 2-1 For Region Title
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Boyd Buchanan girls soccer team defeated Silverdale 2-1 on Thursday night at Silverdale to capture the region championship. It was the first loss of the year for the Seahawks. Bucs Kate Wood wound up scoring the winning goal in the second half.
Locke's Locks: Week 8 high school football picks
If a team is undefeated, I will keep riding that horse until it stumbles. That approach worked pretty well for me last week, as I went 4-2 on my high school football predictions.
Oregon Class 6A Game of the Week: No. 2 West Linn Lions vs. No. 5 Tigard Tigers
Tigard Tigers’ football coach John Kemper was determined to change the culture of his team after a disastrous 2021 season. Kemper has accomplished his goal and the Tigers are growling again in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Hillsdale Academy wins County Cup, defeats Hillsdale in season finale
HILLSDALE — Hillsdale Academy capped off their 2022 regular season campaign with another winning record and another year of hoisting the County Cup. The 8-6-3 Colts bounced back from a loss to Shrine Catholic and ended their regular season with a 5-0 win over cross-town rival Hillsdale High School.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Tupelo, MS
16K+
Followers
328
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Comments / 0