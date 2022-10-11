Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Girls2Divas seeks to make a difference
In Tallahassee, approximately 68% of girls experience verbal bullying, 33% of girls experience cyberbullying, and 30% of girls experience physical bullying, according to the Leon County Department of Health 2020 annual report. In order to remediate the psychological effects that external violence may inflict on young girls mentally, physically and...
capitalsoup.com
The Cleanest School Buses in Town
Since graduating from East Gadsden High School in 2008, Don Brown has had his heart set on working for the Gadsden County School District. After successfully completing a couple of internships in other areas, he finally found his home in the district’s school bus transportation department. “I am happy...
WCTV
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next boxing world champions may be training right in the big bend in Gadsden County. Shine Head Boxing Gym is led by former boxing pro Shinny Burns, and he does it right in his backyard free of charge. Burns says boxing helped keep him out...
thefamuanonline.com
$1.5 million grant targets youth, gun violence
Awarded a $1.5 million grant, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to stop gun violence in Tallahassee. As part of the Bipartisan Safer Community Act, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program allocated $1,495,663 to LSCO in an effort to keep the youth of Tallahassee protected against acts of violence that have been running rampant in their communities.
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
blackchronicle.com
Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors
The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
thewestsidegazette.com
Good Morning America (GMA) is Coming to FAMU’s Homecoming
It’s official! ABC News award-winning morning show Good Morning America (GMA) will broadcast live during Florida’s A&M University’s Homecoming. FAMU President Larry Robinson. Ph.D., made the announcement this week at the University’s Board of Trustees meeting. He said GMA coming to town just adds to the homecoming experience. “We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over. To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
greenepublishing.com
Farm Tour 2022: A free family weekend October 15-16
The 15th Annual Farm Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. It features 40 farms across North Florida and South Georgia, with dozens of vendors. Many stops on the tour are just down the road in Jefferson and Madison Counties. Last year, more than 15,000 people hit the road to see a wide range of agricultural operations in our area. The 2022 tour promises to inspire just as many people to get out to discover or revisit the people and places that produce our food.
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
WCTV
Cauzican Pet Care shares three pets up for adoption
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Cauzican Foster Dogs host an event every Saturday at Pet Smart to try to get their pets adopted. For more information, you can visit Cauzican Care’s Facebook at this link.
WCTV
Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Rickards vs Lincoln. Brooks County vs Early County. Madison County vs Suwannee. Richmond Hill vs...
Farm Share to stage food distribution in Havana Saturday
Farm Share said in a news release Thursday that it will stage a food distribution event Saturday with Blessings of Hope at 711 North Main Street in Havana.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Win 5th Straight, Coach Simmons 50th Career Win
GRAMBLING, La. | The Rattlers traveled to Grambling, Louisiana, and will leave winners, but they did not make it easy for themselves as they finished with 14 penalties for 171 yards in the 20-16 win. "Another close one; start calling us the cardiac kids, I guess," said Head Coach Willie...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 running back and Texas Longhorns pledge, visiting Florida State Seminoles this weekend
The Texas Longhorns have the nation's No. 6 recruiting class - with three of their top five pledges coming from out of state. One of those class headliners is Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., a five-star prospect and the nation's No. 1 running back. As anyone who follows ...
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
thefamuanonline.com
Ranking Tacos goes from food truck to restaurant
Rankin Tacos is a family owned Mexican-American restaurant that has been serving the Tallahassee community since February 2020. The restaurant features three dining areas that include traditional booth seating, a covered patio and lawn deck that also serves as the host site for events such as live shows and luncheons.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lives changed forever two weeks ago Wednesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. For the millions of families impacted, the recovery journey is just beginning. A Tallahassee woman knows that all too well, watching from afar as her mother and 10-year-old...
greenepublishing.com
Wreck leaves one entrapped
According to a Madison Police Department report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:53 p.m., Jeff Hasty, of Madison, was driving northbound on Duval Avenue, in front of Stewart's Automotive, when a truck, driven by a minor, pulled into Hasty's path while turning north from a stop sign at the intersection of Bunker Street and Duval Avenue. The minor's vehicle struck Hasty's vehicle, causing it to [reportedly roll over] and strike power pole guide wires before coming to a rest, lying on the driver's side of the car. Hasty, who was entrapped, was removed from the vehicle by Madison County Fire Rescue responders. His daughter, Stephanie, who was a passenger in the vehicle, managed to exit the vehicle under her own power. Both were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) for treatment. Stephanie was treated and released, while Jeff was admitted into TMH, where he remains. According to witnesses at the scene, the wreck was originally reported as a hit-and-run. Later, after being located, the minor who hit Hasty, was charged with failure to yield right of way and was treated nearby by Madison County Emergency Medical Technicians, as were two other passengers in the minor's vehicle. One passenger was also a minor, and the other passenger was Maxwell A. Hunter. The truck driven by the minor is registered to Ponce Deleon Franklin, who later removed the vehicle from the scene.
