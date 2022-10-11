According to a Madison Police Department report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:53 p.m., Jeff Hasty, of Madison, was driving northbound on Duval Avenue, in front of Stewart's Automotive, when a truck, driven by a minor, pulled into Hasty's path while turning north from a stop sign at the intersection of Bunker Street and Duval Avenue. The minor's vehicle struck Hasty's vehicle, causing it to [reportedly roll over] and strike power pole guide wires before coming to a rest, lying on the driver's side of the car. Hasty, who was entrapped, was removed from the vehicle by Madison County Fire Rescue responders. His daughter, Stephanie, who was a passenger in the vehicle, managed to exit the vehicle under her own power. Both were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) for treatment. Stephanie was treated and released, while Jeff was admitted into TMH, where he remains. According to witnesses at the scene, the wreck was originally reported as a hit-and-run. Later, after being located, the minor who hit Hasty, was charged with failure to yield right of way and was treated nearby by Madison County Emergency Medical Technicians, as were two other passengers in the minor's vehicle. One passenger was also a minor, and the other passenger was Maxwell A. Hunter. The truck driven by the minor is registered to Ponce Deleon Franklin, who later removed the vehicle from the scene.

MADISON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO