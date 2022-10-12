CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just 25 days until the election, voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County can now cast their ballots.Early voting for Chicago residents is underway at the city's supersite at 191 N. Clark St., and the Chicago Board of Elections Office at 69 W. Washington St., on the 6th floor.All 50 wards will also have early voting sites beginning Oct. 24.You can find that list of locations and hours here.Early voting is for the suburban voters is available at the George Dunne Cook County Office Building at 69 W. Washington St., in the pedway in downtown Chicago, and at suburban Cook County courthouses in Bridgeview, Markham, Maywood, Rolling Meadows, and Skokie.Early voting at various suburban municipal buildings, libraries, community centers, and other locations begins on Oct. 24.For a full list of suburban Cook County voting locations and hours, click here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO