Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Cheers, jeers for new City policy
Conventional wisdom might say that in a part of Chicago heavy with City workers, praise would be unanimous for last week’s announcement of an expansion of the City’s paid parental leave policy. But judging by reactions seen recently, conventional wisdom may be mistaken. “What took [Mayor Lori Lightfoot]...
How to find early voting locations in Chicago and Cook County suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With just 25 days until the election, voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County can now cast their ballots.Early voting for Chicago residents is underway at the city's supersite at 191 N. Clark St., and the Chicago Board of Elections Office at 69 W. Washington St., on the 6th floor.All 50 wards will also have early voting sites beginning Oct. 24.You can find that list of locations and hours here.Early voting is for the suburban voters is available at the George Dunne Cook County Office Building at 69 W. Washington St., in the pedway in downtown Chicago, and at suburban Cook County courthouses in Bridgeview, Markham, Maywood, Rolling Meadows, and Skokie.Early voting at various suburban municipal buildings, libraries, community centers, and other locations begins on Oct. 24.For a full list of suburban Cook County voting locations and hours, click here.
Rev. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration to draw key elected officials, TV celebrities, biblical scholars, and entertainers
The Rainbow PUSH and Citizenship Education Fund Entertainment Project is hosting Rev. Jesse L. Jackson’s 81st birthday celebration Friday, October 14th, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave. Some of the confirmed guests include Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot, Illinois Attorney General...
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Solving Chicago’s problem with rising mail theft
Mack Juilan, the president for the National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the rise in armed robberies targeting postal workers, the ongoing thefts of mailbox master keys, and how they all have an impact on Chicagoans who rely on USPS services. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand […]
Where to Find the Best Smash Burgers in Chicago
Chicago is a burger town through and through, from its historic stockyards to the many juicy, meaty renditions at all price points throughout the city. Smash burgers in particular have flourished due to the genre’s Midwestern roots in St. Louis, Indiana, and Kansas City, winning adherents with razor-thin caramelized edges, a rich and deep char, and thoughtful toppings that bring out the beefy best in each bite. Longtime destinations and newer entrants all bring their own spin to the affair, so there’s a smash burger for nearly everyone.
Starbucks Closes Edgewater Shop As Unionized Staff Was Set To Start Contract Talks This Month
EDGEWATER — An Edgewater Starbucks is closing this month — four days after its employees were scheduled to start bargaining for their first union contact. Starbucks, 1070 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., is closing Oct. 30, according to employees and Starbucks Workers United. Workers were told the decision is based on safety concerns, and it follows a string of recent closures for similar reasons across the nation. But workers said they should’ve had more of a say in what’s happening — and the timing is not a coincidence.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Early voting begins in suburban Cook County
COOK COUNTY - Early voting is officially underway across the entire state of Illinois. Voting sites opened Wednesday in suburban Cook County. Most counties began back on September 29, and Chicago's supersite opened last week. Voters can register and cast their early ballot at the same time. Election day is...
After a $25 billion merger, what will happen to your local Jewel or Mariano's?
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – The parent companies of Mariano's and Jewel are merging to the tune of about $25 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory dug into what this merger might mean for your weekly trip to the store. She traveled to a Kroger-owned Mariano's on Cumberland Avenue. Less than 10 minutes north, south and west of the store, are Jewel-Osco stores, which are owned by Albertsons.That degree of proximity raises questions about a possible monopoly.Another area where shoppers will find a Jewel and Mariano's located close together is in Naperville. They're on opposite sides of Naper Boulevard.If the current competitors...
Grossly understaffed Cook County prosecutor’s office assigns law students to courtrooms, sets low hiring requirements
There are growing indications that the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO) is struggling to fill vacancies, as more than 20% off its employees have resigned since July 2021. CCSAO is so short-staffed that supervisors are assigning prospective attorneys who have not yet passed the bar to handle...
Near North Side tavern hosts event to raise money for CPD bulletproof vests
CHICAGO — A Near North Side bar held a fundraiser Wednesday evening that aimed to help raise money to provide Chicago police officers with bulletproof vests. The ‘Get Behind the Vest’ fundraiser thrown by Pippin’s Tavern was held in partnership with 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins and committeeman Tim Egan. Started in 2014 by the […]
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Police exam coming up this month
The Chicago Police Department will host in-person police officer entry exams at all City Colleges of Chicago locations from Oct. 20-22. Those between the ages of 21 and 39 are eligible to take the exam and begin the process of becoming a CPD officer. “Anyone who is passionate about serving...
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park grand opening set for Oct. 17
Palos Heights and the Schofield Family Foundation will host a grand opening next week for the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park. Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 17, at 8140 Misty Meadows Drive. The grand opening celebration includes a ceremonial ribbon cutting event with Palos Heights...
Downtown Chicago struggling with low Friday foot traffic
👋 Hey, Monica here. Last Friday I ventured downtown and learned that the rumors are true. Traffic is easy, street parking is plentiful, and you can eat lunch pretty much anywhere without a reservation. Why it matters: Thousands of businesses rely on downtown workers' foot traffic, but those workers...
