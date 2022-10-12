Read full article on original website
Susan Longley, 75
ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounde…
Ella L. Braley, 71
DANBURY — Ella L. Braley, 71, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lebanon, the daughter of Wilfred and Verna (Morse) Bocash. She grew up in Grafton, later moving to Franklin and Bristol, before settling in Danbury. She married Henry Shinn and was a stay-at-home mother until her children went off to school. Ella worked for many years as a machine operator and in assembly at the Calley & Currier crutch factory in New Hampton and later as a crossing guard for the Town of Bristol.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 76 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.
Marcus H. Lackey, 92
LACONIA — On Monday, October 3, 2022, Marcus Hughes Lackey, passed away at the age of 92, at Ledgeview Nursing Home part of Taylor community in Laconia, surrounded by his loving wife and three children. Born to Ellen McClure (Hughes) Lackey and James Quinn Lackey Jr., he was their second son and the first child to be born in the newly completed Riverview Hospital, Louisa, Kentucky. His mother Ellen was a high school English teacher, and father “Junior” was Postmaster for Louisa and Commander of the Kentucky Department of the American Legion. Mark’s father died when Mark was just 4-years-old.
Tanger Outlets Tilton names the 2022 TangerKids Grants winners
TILTON — As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Tilton announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Boscawen Elementary School to support their Books for Kids initiative; Belmont Middle School to fund their Adaptive Outdoor Playground Equipment; Canterbury Elementary School to fund the creation of a Gaga Pit; Franklin Middle School to support their In-Line Skate for Education project; and Salisbury Elementary School to fund their Mind and Body Health initiative.
Wicwas Lake Grange #292 donates dictionaries to students
ASHLAND — As a part of the Grange Student Dictionary Project, Jeanne Lowrey, Cookie Boulanger, Diane LaFavre, Claire Lebel, Don Lebel and Carrie Sweetman of the Wicwas Lake Grange #292, visited Ashland Elementary School to distribute new dictionaries to all of the third- and fourth-grade students. The members explained...
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 215 service calls from Oct. 5 through Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kathy Cass of Laconia
Editor’s note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
Laurie Cass: Scott Burns is looking to improve quality of life in Franklin
As a resident of Franklin, I am writing to support Scott Burns for state representative for Merrimack District 3 representing and supporting all citizens of Franklin.
Robert Dilloff: Thankful for quick response, skilled treatment at local hospital
A recent sudden and serious illness necessitated calling 911 for an emergency ambulance to Concord Hospital-Laconia. The service provided by the Laconia Fire Department EMTs was impressive. They arrived within minutes and transported me to the ER with great skill.
Marjorie Bonneville: Commending Laconia man for raising money for charity, completing triathlon
New Hampshire and especially Laconia can be so proud of hometown boy Justin Spencer, of Chaos and Kindness and Recycled Percussion. This past Sunday, Justin raised over $51,000 for the IRONMAN Foundation. The mission of the IRONMAN Foundation is to “Give Globally and Act Locally” by providing grant funding and service project opportunities around the world in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 152 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 11 a.m. on Monday. Seven people were arrested.
Rep. Richard Littlefield: Hate has no place in our community
In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings. There is...
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
A transformation of 19th Century Northern New England farms and towns
PLYMOUTH — How many places in the greater Plymouth area used to be farms? Was your home or a favorite spot located on one of them? Using Plymouth as the focus, the Wednesday, Oct. 19, Plymouth Historical Society program will explore the changes small northern New England farming towns faced in the nineteenth century as many people moved west to new farm lands or south to the mills.
‘A triage move’: county delegation approves corrections pay increase
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. “I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”
Police find stolen snowmobiles, still looking for missing trailer
LACONIA — Two stolen snowmobiles have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laconia Police Department. A snowmobile trailer and two Ski-Doo snowmobiles, which police described as “high end,” were reported stolen, along with a dump trailer on Oct. 4.
School districts struggle to balance transgender protections, parental notification
The debate has played out most prominently in Manchester, the state’s biggest school district. (Dave Cummings | New Hampshire Bulletin)
