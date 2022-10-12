MEETING: Delta Independent Science Board from 9am to 12pm. The Delta ISB will meet virtually to discuss its review of the draft Environmental Impact Report of the Delta Conveyance Project, which was released by the California Department of Water Resources on July 27, 2022. This will be the last meeting of Delta ISB Members Dr. Jay Lund and Dr. Joe Fernando, who will reflect on their 10-year term on the Board. Click here for the meeting notice and remote access instructions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO