Read full article on original website
Related
mavensnotebook.com
NOTICE for Water Quality Certification Application for Lower Klamath Project License Surrender
Pursuant to California Code of Regulations, title 23, section 3858, the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) posted Public Notice for a Clean Water Act 401 water quality certification application for the Lower Klamath Project License Surrender (Project). To view the notice, please visit our Public Notices webpage at:
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 10/14: The long haul to restore San Joaquin spring-run chinook; Rocky road to a fresh enough Delta; Managing mudslide debris after fires; USGS debuts new water cycle diagram; and more …
TRAINING: Advancing Interdisciplinary Science from 10am to 12pm. This virtual training will provide fundamental background on disciplines and approaches to social-ecological challenges. It will highlight case studies presented by social scientists and is intended for all scientists, managers, and practitioners interested in integrating interdisciplinary approaches into their work. Attending the training is encouraged, but not required, to attend the workshop. Click here to register.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 10/13: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater; US sued for pollution from retardant drops on wildfires; How an ARkstorm could wreak havoc on Los Angeles; Water pipes hold flood of untapped electricity potential; and more …
MEETING: Delta Independent Science Board from 9am to 12pm. The Delta ISB will meet virtually to discuss its review of the draft Environmental Impact Report of the Delta Conveyance Project, which was released by the California Department of Water Resources on July 27, 2022. This will be the last meeting of Delta ISB Members Dr. Jay Lund and Dr. Joe Fernando, who will reflect on their 10-year term on the Board. Click here for the meeting notice and remote access instructions.
mavensnotebook.com
DELTA LEAD SCIENTIST: Climate change impacts on species, Harmful algal blooms, and activities of the Delta Science Program
How habitats used by chinook salmon and Sacramento splittail would be impacted by climate change, harmful algal blooms in San Francisco Bay and the Delta, and upcoming workshops on Harmful Algal Blooms and Interdisciplinary science and more in this month’s Delta Lead Scientist report from August and September Delta Stewardship Council meetings.
Comments / 0