4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
kcur.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
thepitchkc.com
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
Shawnee brewery awarded city loan to aid expansion
Servaes Brewing Company is getting ready to expand and were awarded with a $100,000 loan by the city of Shawnee, Kansas, to help.
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
When, where to see fall leaf colors in the Kansas City area
Trees are finally starting to change colors, and there are dozens of sites across the Kansas City area to check out the fall leaves.
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
