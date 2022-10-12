Read full article on original website
Friday October 14, Saturday October 15, Sunday October 16
The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-50s and a low of 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday will be sunny (and perfect for the Grand Feature Parade) with highs in the lower 60s and a low of 38. South winds of around 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny —highs in the upper 50s and a low of 40. The chance of rain is 10%.
Fresh eyes capture the festival action
Members of the Berkeley Springs High School Newspaper and Broadcasting class captured scenes throughout a busy and eventful 47th Annual Apple Butter Festival this past weekend, October 8-9.
Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade Road Closures
Several Oakland roads will be closed before and during the Town of Oakland and the Greater Oakland Business Association’s 55th Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade, sponsored by First United Bank & Trust, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15th. Garrett Highway/Third Street/Rt 219 will be completely closed to...
Deep Creek Farmer’s Market Exclusive Autumn Glory Pop-Up
The Deep Creek Farmers Market will be back for Autumn Glory Weekend! After a very successful opening season, the Deep Creek Farmers Market is pleased to announce a pop-up market during Autumn Glory weekend. The market will take place in the same location as the main season, Parking Lot A at Garrett College, 687 Mosser Road, McHenry, MD, from 12-4pm on October 16th, 2022.
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2
BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
Headstone dedicated for Paw Paw man killed in Vietnam War
The Paw Paw community’s effort to honor a local man who was killed in action during the Vietnam War was finalized on Monday with the dedication of his headstone in the Woodrow Union Church cemetery. Members of the Tri-State Honor Guard were on hand for a graveside dedication ceremony....
WATCH: WVU Football Sings Country Roads After Beating Baylor 43-40
Baylor has never won in Morgantown, and Mountaineer Nation reminded them. Sing along to Country Roads with 45,293 fans after tonight's victory!
Garrett County Republican Women’s Club Meeting
The monthly meeting of Garrett County Republican Women’s Club with featured speaker, Amoretta “Amie” Hoeber will be held on October 19, 2022, at Ace’s Run Restaurant & Pub, Deep Creek Lake. Social hour begins at 4:30 PM, with dinner orders by 5:30 PM and the meeting to begin at 6:00 PM.
Information Needed in Ongoing Arson Investigations in Hampshire County; 8 places burned
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is requesting information in a string of arsons in the Capon Bridge and Augusta areas. Each of the eight fires occurred in a separate vacant structure, and there have been no reported injuries. As the...
Martinsburg woman guilty of a firearms straw purchase
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rachel Lee Flynn, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Flynn, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statements During Purchase of a Firearm.” Flynn admitted to falsifying paperwork to purchase a firearm, stating the 9mm pistol was for her when, in fact, was meant for someone else. The crime took place in March 2022 in Morgan County.
Grant County woman sentenced for meth charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Betty Arlene Chapman, of Cabins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 41 months of incarceration for her role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Chapman, 44, pled guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent...
Mineral County man admits to drug charge
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Robert Simone, III, of Keyser, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Simone, 34, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as “Ice.” Simone admitted to working with another to sell 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in Mineral County and elsewhere from December 2020 to January 2021.
