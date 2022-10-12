ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

Comments / 0

Related
deepcreektimes.com

Friday October 14, Saturday October 15, Sunday October 16

The weather today will be sunny—highs in the mid-50s and a low of 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday will be sunny (and perfect for the Grand Feature Parade) with highs in the lower 60s and a low of 38. South winds of around 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny —highs in the upper 50s and a low of 40. The chance of rain is 10%.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
deepcreektimes.com

Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade Road Closures

Several Oakland roads will be closed before and during the Town of Oakland and the Greater Oakland Business Association’s 55th Autumn Glory Grand Feature Parade, sponsored by First United Bank & Trust, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15th. Garrett Highway/Third Street/Rt 219 will be completely closed to...
OAKLAND, MD
deepcreektimes.com

Deep Creek Farmer’s Market Exclusive Autumn Glory Pop-Up

The Deep Creek Farmers Market will be back for Autumn Glory Weekend! After a very successful opening season, the Deep Creek Farmers Market is pleased to announce a pop-up market during Autumn Glory weekend. The market will take place in the same location as the main season, Parking Lot A at Garrett College, 687 Mosser Road, McHenry, MD, from 12-4pm on October 16th, 2022.
MCHENRY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garrett County, MD
Government
City
Oakland, MD
Oakland, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Society
Garrett County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Garrett County, MD
railfan.com

Kansas City Shop Buys Western Maryland FA-2

BARTON, Maryland — Motorists from Maryland to Kansas got a glimpse of Western Maryland FA-2 303 recently as the Alco carbody unit was moved by truck to a Kansas City railroad shop, where plans call for its restoration to service as a control cab. Its departure from a remote...
KANSAS CITY, KS
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Autumn Glory#Festival#Antique#Carnival#Good Eats#Fireman S Parade#The Civic Club
Morgan Messenger

Headstone dedicated for Paw Paw man killed in Vietnam War

The Paw Paw community’s effort to honor a local man who was killed in action during the Vietnam War was finalized on Monday with the dedication of his headstone in the Woodrow Union Church cemetery. Members of the Tri-State Honor Guard were on hand for a graveside dedication ceremony....
PAW PAW, WV
deepcreektimes.com

Garrett County Republican Women’s Club Meeting

The monthly meeting of Garrett County Republican Women’s Club with featured speaker, Amoretta “Amie” Hoeber will be held on October 19, 2022, at Ace’s Run Restaurant & Pub, Deep Creek Lake. Social hour begins at 4:30 PM, with dinner orders by 5:30 PM and the meeting to begin at 6:00 PM.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
lootpress.com

Martinsburg woman guilty of a firearms straw purchase

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rachel Lee Flynn, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Flynn, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statements During Purchase of a Firearm.” Flynn admitted to falsifying paperwork to purchase a firearm, stating the 9mm pistol was for her when, in fact, was meant for someone else. The crime took place in March 2022 in Morgan County.
MARTINSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Grant County woman sentenced for meth charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Betty Arlene Chapman, of Cabins, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 41 months of incarceration for her role in a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Chapman, 44, pled guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent...
GRANT COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mineral County man admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – James Robert Simone, III, of Keyser, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Simone, 34, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as “Ice.” Simone admitted to working with another to sell 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in Mineral County and elsewhere from December 2020 to January 2021.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy