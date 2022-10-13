ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1M lotto ticket sold in Calumet City; $900M more up for grabs in Powerball, Mega Millions drawings

An Illinois Lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Calumet City is now a million-dollar winner!

The lucky person matched all five Powerball numbers to win big in Monday's drawing. The winning numbers were: 3-6-11-17-22.

The ticket was sold at K N R Candy, located at 15 River Oaks Drive in Calumet City, according to the lottery officials.

However, if you're looking to strike it rich, there are a few other "life-changing" jackpots up for grabs this week, with a combined prize total of over $900 million, according to the Illinois Lottery.

There is a Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday night with an estimated winnings of $420 million and Friday's Mega Million jackpot drawing is at $494 million.

Recently, two Illinois Lottery players came forward after winning a historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot . That ticket was purchased at the Speedway #4250 on Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines at the end of July, according to lottery officials.

It was the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history and the winners wished to remain anonymous.

