Let’s face it. Oregon has had a checkered past when it comes to transfer quarterbacks. But after the first half of the 2022 college football season, Bo Nix is on the verge of having a historical season for a Duck quarterback, transfer or no transfer. The Ducks have had some truly impressive QBs lead the offense in the past couple of decades, and the history books are littered with Heisman hopefuls and NFL draft picks that have put up impressive stats in Eugene. If Nix can keep up the pace that he’s shown through six games, he’ll definitely rank right with...

