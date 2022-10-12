Read full article on original website
Quinten Joyner, USC Trojans 4-star pledge, nominated for nation's best HS running back: Vote
The USC Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12 Conference. And it's loaded with playmakers. Everyone who follows recruiting knows about five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch and elite pass-catcher Makai Lemon. But USC also has a big-time ...
Oregon QB Bo Nix is on the verge of a truly historic season in Eugene
Let’s face it. Oregon has had a checkered past when it comes to transfer quarterbacks. But after the first half of the 2022 college football season, Bo Nix is on the verge of having a historical season for a Duck quarterback, transfer or no transfer. The Ducks have had some truly impressive QBs lead the offense in the past couple of decades, and the history books are littered with Heisman hopefuls and NFL draft picks that have put up impressive stats in Eugene. If Nix can keep up the pace that he’s shown through six games, he’ll definitely rank right with...
Dan Lanning evaluates Oregon's recruiting efforts in 2023
The Oregon football coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Lanning has hit the road on the tail end of this week's bye to do recruiting for 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes. The Duck staff will be spread out nationwide Friday night as high schools all over the nation play their games this week.
247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking
The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 7
Hyperbole for the sake of drama is unnecessary. But as realignment begins to reshape how college football looks yet again, Week 7 of the 2022 season is one of the last great weekends in this era. All five power conferences—the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC—boast a matchup...
Four-Star Safety R.J. Jones Commits to UCLA
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety R.J. Jones announced his commitment to UCLA on Friday night. Jones, who was offered on August 1, picked the Bruins over offers from a variety of Pac-12 schools. He had previously been committed to California, but decommitted from the Bears soon after his offer from UCLA.
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down on College Football Playoff Hopefuls
We've made it to the midway point of the college football season. There are still a lot of games left to be played that will shape the College Football Playoff, but we have a good idea of which teams are contenders, and which ones might be. Before we dive into...
Bleacher Report
Texas A&M's Kyle Field Evacuated After Bomb Threat Reported
Texas A&M announced it evacuated Kyle Field on Thursday because of a bomb threat. "University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities," the announcement read. "All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice." Texas A&M later provided an update,...
Elite 2025 Mater Dei LB Nasir Wyatt Digging the Vibe at USC
Former Mater Dei QB Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy at Alabama. Matt Leinart also won the 2004 Heisman Trophy at USC. USC has been the beneficiary of many of the Monarchs Rollinson's coached since 1988.
Shaun Aguano on quarterback battle
Arizona State's interim head coach Shaun Aguano discusses the quarterback battle between Emory Jones and Trenton Bourguet following the Washington game.
Bleacher Report
5-Star C Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky over Louisville, G League, More
Aaron Bradshaw, one of the top centers in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Friday he's decided to play college basketball at Kentucky, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Bradshaw, a 5-star recruit, is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the best center among the 2023 group in 247Sports' rankings. The Camden High School standout is also ranked as the second-best player from New Jersey.
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 6
At the five-week mark of the fantasy football season, fantasy managers are separated into three camps. The first camp is filled with joy and love and sunshine and puppies. They have rejoiced on Jalen Hurts scrambles. Celebrated Cooper Kupp catches. Happily danced while Austin Ekleler danced through tacklers. They are 4-1 or 5-0, and all is right with the world.
Travis Dye has emerged as key playmaker in USC's offense
USC put up 30 points on Saturday against a well-coached Washington State defense that’s among the top of the Pac-12. The Trojans leaned heavily on the run game and got another big performance from running back Travis Dye, who finished with 149 yards rushing. Here's a position-by-position look ...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Al Golden Talks Notre Dame Linebackers, Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Lacey's Departure
First year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden shares his thoughts on several Fighting Irish players
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Sam Ehlinger Supplants Nick Foles as No. 2 QB Behind Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts have moved second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to second on the team's signal-caller depth chart ahead of ex-backup Nick Foles and behind starter Matt Ryan. That news is per Mike Chappell of FOX59, who noted that Foles will also be inactive for the team's game Sunday against the...
Bleacher Report
Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season
As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
Bleacher Report
DJ Wagner, Top 2023 Prospect, Attends Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness Ahead of Commitment
Five-star 2023 prospect DJ Wagner headlined a star-studded list of recruits in attendance for Kentucky's Big Blue Madness—the school's biggest recruiting event of the year—on Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 6-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, committed to Kentucky...
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6
The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6. Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once...
