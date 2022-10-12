ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon QB Bo Nix is on the verge of a truly historic season in Eugene

Let’s face it. Oregon has had a checkered past when it comes to transfer quarterbacks. But after the first half of the 2022 college football season, Bo Nix is on the verge of having a historical season for a Duck quarterback, transfer or no transfer. The Ducks have had some truly impressive QBs lead the offense in the past couple of decades, and the history books are littered with Heisman hopefuls and NFL draft picks that have put up impressive stats in Eugene. If Nix can keep up the pace that he’s shown through six games, he’ll definitely rank right with...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Dan Lanning evaluates Oregon's recruiting efforts in 2023

The Oregon football coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Lanning has hit the road on the tail end of this week's bye to do recruiting for 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes. The Duck staff will be spread out nationwide Friday night as high schools all over the nation play their games this week.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking

The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 7

Hyperbole for the sake of drama is unnecessary. But as realignment begins to reshape how college football looks yet again, Week 7 of the 2022 season is one of the last great weekends in this era. All five power conferences—the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC—boast a matchup...
NFL
247Sports

Four-Star Safety R.J. Jones Commits to UCLA

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety R.J. Jones announced his commitment to UCLA on Friday night. Jones, who was offered on August 1, picked the Bruins over offers from a variety of Pac-12 schools. He had previously been committed to California, but decommitted from the Bears soon after his offer from UCLA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Stock Up, Stock Down on College Football Playoff Hopefuls

We've made it to the midway point of the college football season. There are still a lot of games left to be played that will shape the College Football Playoff, but we have a good idea of which teams are contenders, and which ones might be. Before we dive into...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Texas A&M's Kyle Field Evacuated After Bomb Threat Reported

Texas A&M announced it evacuated Kyle Field on Thursday because of a bomb threat. "University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities," the announcement read. "All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice." Texas A&M later provided an update,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Will Muschamp
Bleacher Report

5-Star C Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky over Louisville, G League, More

Aaron Bradshaw, one of the top centers in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Friday he's decided to play college basketball at Kentucky, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Bradshaw, a 5-star recruit, is rated as the No. 4 overall prospect and the best center among the 2023 group in 247Sports' rankings. The Camden High School standout is also ranked as the second-best player from New Jersey.
LEXINGTON, KY
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Cardinals#Clemson#Miami Hurricanes#B R Recruiting#Florida Gators#Sec
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 6

At the five-week mark of the fantasy football season, fantasy managers are separated into three camps. The first camp is filled with joy and love and sunshine and puppies. They have rejoiced on Jalen Hurts scrambles. Celebrated Cooper Kupp catches. Happily danced while Austin Ekleler danced through tacklers. They are 4-1 or 5-0, and all is right with the world.
NFL
AllTrojans

Travis Dye has emerged as key playmaker in USC's offense

USC put up 30 points on Saturday against a well-coached Washington State defense that’s among the top of the Pac-12.  The Trojans leaned heavily on the run game and got another big performance from running back Travis Dye, who finished with 149 yards rushing. Here's a position-by-position look ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
Bleacher Report

Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season

As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 6

The No. 1 overall draft pick in most fantasy football leagues appears to be ready to go for Week 6. Jonathan Taylor practiced the last two days for the Indianapolis Colts after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. The Athletic's Zak Keefer reported on Friday that Taylor was once...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy