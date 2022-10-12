ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

When Will New Pasco Aquatic Center Open? Find out, Here

According to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and the City of Pasco, there's a start 'month' for the voter-approved Pasco Aquatic Center. The new tax that was approved by voters to pay for the project will begin in January of 2023, a 2/10th of a percent sales tax that will fund the $40 million-dollar facility.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

UPDATE-Moses Lake Standoff Locks Down 2 Schools, Subject With Knife

As of 10:30 AM Thursday morning, October 13th, the standoff in Moses Lake continues. Two knife-armed suspects break into a duplex early Thursday. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Kyle Foreman, a person was awakened in the 7 AM hour by two suspects armed with knives who broke into their duplex at 1237 Adair Street.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, WA
Accidents
City
Tri-cities, WA
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
97 Rock

New Kennewick Business Ready To Greet You

When it comes to retail, if there is a need, someone will fill it. That's why Slate and Aloe has opened in downtown Kennewick. Located in what used to be the Farmer's Exchange parts department, Slate and Aloe now offers a place to recharge and refresh. Inside there are comfortable...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Price Tag Switchers Sought by Pasco Police After Theft

It's been a while since we've seen one of these pop up. Pasco Police seeking two price-tag switching suspects. October 7th, last Friday, the PPD responded to a theft that had occurred at the Pasco Walmart. According to officers, these two suspects went through the self-checkout line but did not...
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Missing Person#River Falls#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol#Wsp
97 Rock

We Found Some Sick Tri-Cities Merch on Etsy

People collect all sorts of things. I have several friends who collect comic books. I collect Blu-Rays. You might collect belt buckles, baseball cards, vintage beer bottles, or even old pizza boxes. Everyone has something special to them that they accumulate for their own happiness. If someone out there were to be a collector of Tri-Cities-themed merchandise, I may have hit the jackpot you're looking for.
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

$20K Worth of Fentanyl Pills, Guns, Cash Seized Near Othello

A late-night raid Monday netted a lot of fentanyl, cash, and guns. It's interesting this recent arrest took place in the same general area where a huge party was broken up in September by Adams County Deputies. Monday night around 10 PM, The ACSO Narcotics Unit served a warrant at...
97 Rock

Epic Tribute Band to Rock Greatest Free Halloween Casino Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of Kiss perform onstage at Staples Center on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA) What is Happening Halloween Weekend at Wildhorse Casino?. Wildhorse Casino in Toppenish...
TOPPENISH, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy