What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive
As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
How to plant grass seed and get a greener yard
Want to know how to plant grass seed? Here, we take you through what to do step-by-step to get a greener yard.
A spreading native perennial flower for bees, butterflies, and fall color: George’s Plant Pick of the Week
Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: A midwestern prairie native that produces tubular pinkish-white flowers in May and June and then has foliage that turns burgundy in fall. Sometimes called Bradbury’s beebalm, eastern beebalm is a...
Should You Put Your Houseplants Out In The Rain?
When it rains, you may think of putting your houseplants outside to be watered, but before you do, there are a few things you should consider for your plants.
How often should I water my Christmas cactus, plus the other rules of Christmas cactus care
With drooping stems that burst into bloom like a festive firework display, it’s easy to see why the Christmas cactus is such a popular houseplant. The cactus earns its name by flowering between late November to late January, typically with red petals. However, different varieties come in bright pink, yellow, orange, apricot and white.
5 Clever Ways To Store The Seeds You Collect From Your Garden
Collecting seeds from your garden instead of buying them from the store can help you save money and make it easier to plant the varieties you love each year.
CHARLES REYNOLDS: Choose the right plants for screen rooms
Casual gardeners might think almost any shade-tolerant plant would thrive in a screen enclosure. But plants suitable for life under screens require characteristics that disqualify many species. The most obvious requisite is appropriate size: I’ve seen several pool enclosure roofs punctured by adonidia palms that just kept growing. Clearly they...
Pecan tree #814235
Pecan tree ) what should I buy for next year pecan orchard my pecan are dry and not feel the leaves are brown each year. Thank you for reaching out to Ask Extension. Pecans are generally not well-adapted to the cooler climate of Oregon, though some home orchardists successfully manage them here. Among the most common problems with home fruit and nut trees is proper watering. These trees have a high water demand and, even in Western Oregon, do often require irrigation during the warm, dry summer months. The OSU Extension Publication "Growing Tree Fruit and Nuts in the Home Orchard" is a great beginning resource with tips for tree care and links to more specific information.
Yellowing needles on a pine tree #814233
We have a long needle pine tree in our back yard that has yellowing needles. The yellow is on all mainly interior portions of the upper. branches, i.e. needles closer to the trunk are most affected. We suspect either water logging or possible herbicide runoff from our. neighbors recent activity....
Invasive spotted lanternfly native continues to spread in Massachusetts
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
3 gardening experts on how to plant daffodil bulbs for best success in spring
Know how and when to plant daffodil bulbs to ensure yours survive winter, and squirrels, to give you stunning spring color.
Wood Ash As Fertilizer
When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
japanese maple - trunk bark peeling #814136
Trunk bark is peeling away on a Japanese Maple. Causes? Remedies?. “This type of bark-splitting is thought to result from very cold temperatures on sunny winter days and is often associated with southwest exposure. On bright sunny days the southwest side of the tree heats up, absorbing the heat of the sun. When the sun sets or goes behind a cloud, there is a sudden freezing of the warm tissue. This sun scald results in the death of the exposed bark. The result is a vertical fissure down the center of the tree trunk, causing strips of bark to peel off, exposing the tree’s inner wood. Frost cracks may cause stress for your tree and provide a point of entry for pests and diseases. Damage from sunscald injury may eventually heal.
Drought--Watering now or let go dormant??? #814144
I have been getting conflicting advice about whether or not I should water the bushes (rhododendron, hydrangea, dogwood, etc) that I normally do not water regularly, depending upon rain to sustain them. These bushes are not new, having been in the garden for 10-12 years. However, except for a brief rainstorm earlier this week, we have had no rain here for six weeks. Do I let them go dormant at this point or water them deeply now before the first freeze? Your advice would be much appreciated. Thank you, Rosemary Miller.
Dying trees? #814000
I have a northern white pine and a northern white cedar. Both are turning brown. Is there something I can do? Thank you! So worried, such beautiful trees. There are a lot of factors that could be contributing to the decline of these beautiful trees. Could you provide some additional information?
Establishing Milkweed for Monarchs
During a late summer walk, I noticed that the common milkweed in our back field is becoming not-so-common. Once vigorous patches of the milky green plants have dwindled, engulfed in a sea of Canada goldenrod. Goldenrod is a habitat rock star, and during this walk, I counted at least 13...
Summer heat made UK plants more vulnerable to fungi and pests, RHS warns
Summer’s prolonged droughts and extreme heat have made plants more susceptible to problems such as fungi and insects this coming autumn, the Royal Horticultural Society has warned. Plants stressed or damaged by the heat are most at risk of disease, but the charity’s experts say gardeners should also look...
Tired of Killing Trees Every Christmas? Try a Living Christmas Tree
Every holiday season, the debate over cut or artificial Christmas trees resurfaces. Both options have their pros and cons, but the true winner when it comes to sustainability and beauty is the living Christmas tree. Tens of millions of Christmas trees are cut down each year in the United States,...
Order apple trees in fall for spring planting
by Professor Michele Warmund, University of Missouri Extension Horticulturist. Fall is prime time for harvesting juicy, crunchy fresh apples at their peak of perfection. If you want to add an apple tree to your property, make sure to peruse the nursery catalogs and place an order for apple trees to plant in your yard.
