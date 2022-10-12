ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What NOT to do to your houseplants if you want them to survive

As the cooler months beckon, it’s time for houseplants to take centre stage, but if you’re not sure how you should be treating them, they may not last long.It’s true, some are more difficult than others. If you’re prone to neglect, then you won’t have to think so much about watering plants like colourful Christmas cacti and even orchids, which only need watering once a week.But if you are trying to look after more difficult types, such as the maidenhair fern, which can’t tolerate dry air, fiddle-leaf fig or zebra plant, you will need to give them much more TLC.So,...
CHARLES REYNOLDS: Choose the right plants for screen rooms

Casual gardeners might think almost any shade-tolerant plant would thrive in a screen enclosure. But plants suitable for life under screens require characteristics that disqualify many species. The most obvious requisite is appropriate size: I’ve seen several pool enclosure roofs punctured by adonidia palms that just kept growing. Clearly they...
Pecan tree #814235

Pecan tree ) what should I buy for next year pecan orchard my pecan are dry and not feel the leaves are brown each year. Thank you for reaching out to Ask Extension. Pecans are generally not well-adapted to the cooler climate of Oregon, though some home orchardists successfully manage them here. Among the most common problems with home fruit and nut trees is proper watering. These trees have a high water demand and, even in Western Oregon, do often require irrigation during the warm, dry summer months. The OSU Extension Publication "Growing Tree Fruit and Nuts in the Home Orchard" is a great beginning resource with tips for tree care and links to more specific information.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Yellowing needles on a pine tree #814233

We have a long needle pine tree in our back yard that has yellowing needles. The yellow is on all mainly interior portions of the upper. branches, i.e. needles closer to the trunk are most affected. We suspect either water logging or possible herbicide runoff from our. neighbors recent activity....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wood Ash As Fertilizer

When you are growing crops, unless you are using growing methods like hydroponics, you pretty much need some good soil to try growing your plants in. If you do not want to get into hydroponics, then there is a problem if you cannot get your hands on some good soil: you need some kind of fertilizer to help give your plants the soil & nutrition they need to grow properly. There is one source of fertilizer that a lot of people do not seem to consider when it comes to gardening or growing crops: ashes that come from burning wood products or the right kinds of items that can add plenty of life back into your soil!
japanese maple - trunk bark peeling #814136

Trunk bark is peeling away on a Japanese Maple. Causes? Remedies?. “This type of bark-splitting is thought to result from very cold temperatures on sunny winter days and is often associated with southwest exposure. On bright sunny days the southwest side of the tree heats up, absorbing the heat of the sun. When the sun sets or goes behind a cloud, there is a sudden freezing of the warm tissue. This sun scald results in the death of the exposed bark. The result is a vertical fissure down the center of the tree trunk, causing strips of bark to peel off, exposing the tree’s inner wood. Frost cracks may cause stress for your tree and provide a point of entry for pests and diseases. Damage from sunscald injury may eventually heal.
Drought--Watering now or let go dormant??? #814144

I have been getting conflicting advice about whether or not I should water the bushes (rhododendron, hydrangea, dogwood, etc) that I normally do not water regularly, depending upon rain to sustain them. These bushes are not new, having been in the garden for 10-12 years. However, except for a brief rainstorm earlier this week, we have had no rain here for six weeks. Do I let them go dormant at this point or water them deeply now before the first freeze? Your advice would be much appreciated. Thank you, Rosemary Miller.
Dying trees? #814000

I have a northern white pine and a northern white cedar. Both are turning brown. Is there something I can do? Thank you! So worried, such beautiful trees. There are a lot of factors that could be contributing to the decline of these beautiful trees. Could you provide some additional information?
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Establishing Milkweed for Monarchs

During a late summer walk, I noticed that the common milkweed in our back field is becoming not-so-common. Once vigorous patches of the milky green plants have dwindled, engulfed in a sea of Canada goldenrod. Goldenrod is a habitat rock star, and during this walk, I counted at least 13...
ANIMALS
​Order apple trees in fall for spring planting

​by Professor Michele Warmund, University of Missouri Extension Horticulturist. Fall is prime time for harvesting juicy, crunchy fresh apples at their peak of perfection. If you want to add an apple tree to your property, make sure to peruse the nursery catalogs and place an order for apple trees to plant in your yard.
MISSOURI STATE

