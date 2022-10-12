Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cataract surgery costs between $1,600 and $2,600 – not a bad price to regain your vision, but not everyone can afford it. Doctors in Blake Woods Medical Park in Jackson waived the cost for 10 people in need and gave them the gift of sight for free.
Owners of third-generation, family-owned fruit farm thankful for potential buyer
It's the end of the line for a third-generation family-owned fruit farm in Milan, but they're thankful their prayers may have been answered in their search for a buyer.
Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman has dangerous situation above her bed as big crack forms in ceiling
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan farmer's 104.5-pound butternut squash breaks world record
A Michigan farmer earned a Guinness World Records title when his gargantuan butternut squash was officially weighed at 104.5 pounds.
fox2detroit.com
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Metro Detroiters finding alternative ways to save on the cost of meat
Inflation continues to impact metro Detroiters. The Consumer Price Index rose .4% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Macomb County Veterinarian Caught on Video Abusing His Own Animals
A veterinarian in the Detroit area could face animal abuse charges after being caught on video abusing animals in his care. The alleged abuse was brought to the attention of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office after a YouTube video surfaced of a German Shepherd being slammed against a wall and choked by a man who is believed to be the dog's owner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location
The long-standing spot is plotting a second location in Northville
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
fox2detroit.com
Cars, trucks, boat going up for auction in Oakland County -- See the full list
Six auctions are scheduled around the county later this month. All auctions will be cash-only and will be held at towing businesses. Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. – Wixom Towing at 30290 Beck in Wixom. Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. – Lakeside Towing at 2025 E. West Maple in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat
MONROE, Mich. – A 49-year-old man drowned at a Monroe park after he jumped into the water to retrieve a remote controlled boat, officials said. Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) to a swimming area in the Sterling State Park in Monroe.
Rochester Hills man dies after smashing into another vehicle at a red light
A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills died after sustaining serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash. John Swaintek was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Auburn Rd near John R. He hit a Ford Edge stopped at a red light, which then hit another car.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said. A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday...
These two Ann Arbor streets will see traffic restrictions for construction projects
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wdet.org
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
WILX-TV
TAKE A LOOK: Footage shows vandalism to Lansing Catholic church
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Surveillance footage shows three people vandalizing a Lansing church. The video was released by The Church of the Resurrection, located on East Michigan Avenue. The parish says graffiti was found on the church doors, signage, and sidewalk. Some of the graffiti included messages that were anti-church...
Gravel hauler flips onto car in construction zone on Michigan freeway
NOVI, MI – A gravel hauler flipped over onto a passenger vehicle in a construction zone on Michigan highway Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, police said. Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road in Novi was closed due to the crash, Michigan State Police said in a release. The hauler crushed part of the car and gravel spilled over the freeway. There were no injuries.
Comments / 1