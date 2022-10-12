Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
One person shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Police say one person was shot right outside the stadium of Bogalusa High School during a football game. Tonight the game came to an abrupt stop and there’s no condition of the person who was shot. No additional information is available at this time. See...
15-year old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
brproud.com
Attorney of suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road addresses arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–The son of a former NFL player bonded out of a jail on Wednesday. Walter ‘Andrew’ Brister IV, better known as Andrew, turned himself in to police for a deadly hit-and-run on Saturday. On Saturday night, 44-year-old father Jude Jarreau was killed during a...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
cenlanow.com
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
NOLA.com
Five, including two juveniles, nabbed in armed robbery of Cane Row truck stop casino
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested three adult teens and two juvenile teens in connection with the armed robbery of a truck stop casino, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The accused robbers, four of whom are from Jefferson Parish's west bank, went after the Cane Row truck stop on La....
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 Louisiana shooting, police rule death as homicide
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
fox8live.com
Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
theadvocate.com
Two years after Moore Park shooting that left two dead, charges dropped: ADA explains 'hard decision'
Charges have been dropped against two defendants in a 2020 double homicide at Moore Park after the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting qualified as a justified homicide for self-defense. The shooting happened during an after-hours party attended by hundreds following a University of Louisiana at Lafayette...
wbrz.com
Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions
BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer nicknamed ‘UNC’ arrested in Baton Rouge after seizure of fentanyl, heroin, stolen guns and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long investigation ended with the arrest of two people including an alleged drug dealer. 41-year-old Jermaine Harris, aka, “UNC” and Dawn Clarke, 45, were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to authorities. Agents with EBRSO Narcotics had reason to believe that...
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
