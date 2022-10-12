ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

fox8live.com

One person shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Police say one person was shot right outside the stadium of Bogalusa High School during a football game. Tonight the game came to an abrupt stop and there’s no condition of the person who was shot. No additional information is available at this time. See...
BOGALUSA, LA
cenlanow.com

Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Arrest warrant scam circulating in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is alerting the community of a scam happening in the city and its surrounding areas. Officials said victims are receiving suspicious calls from people falsely claiming to be members of their police force. The scammers are using active BRPD phone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jury convicts BR man in St. Gabriel double homicide

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been convicted after a four-day jury trial for a double homicide committed in December of 2019. Jaylon Brown, 24, was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 6, of one count of second-degree murder in the killing of Dararius Evans, 28, and one count of manslaughter in the killing of Aleysia Maynor, 26.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Woman shot in car, crashes though gates at Orleans jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 28-year-old woman was shot in a vehicle and a juvenile female received minor injuries when the car crashed through the gates of the Orleans Parish Justice Center. People who live on South Gayoso Street, near the Orleans Justice Center, say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Woman accused of neglecting her disabled father; police found him living in horrific conditions

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accused of neglecting her disabled father and leaving him in horrific conditions in the home where she was meant to be taking care of him. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alysia Francingues was arrested Thursday shortly after officers received a complaint and responded to the home. Investigators later said this is the third case involving Francingues they've had to look into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA

