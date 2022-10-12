Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
wegotthiscovered.com
A groundbreaking smash hit lost to the sands of time survives total annihilation on streaming
Looking at its list of accomplishments, landmarks, and milestones, you’d have thought that Disney’s blockbuster Dinosaur would have ended up sticking in the memory for far longer than it actually did. After all, the groundbreaking technology used to create the prehistoric adventure was developed painstakingly over a number...
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
CNET
'The Midnight Club' on Netflix: Gripping Horror Echoes 'Midnight Mass'
The first time Mike Flanagan tried to adapt Christopher Pike's young adult novel The Midnight Club, Pike's publisher sent Flanagan a cease and desist letter. Now, after carving out a career of "prestige horror" offerings -- from the critically acclaimed Haunting anthology to Midnight Mass -- the director has finally earned a shot at taking on Pike's material.
Microsoft Has Stated That Sony’s Arguments Against The Exclusive Release Of Call Of Duty Are Not Convincing
Call of Duty has proven to be a stumbling block in the negotiations between Microsoft and Activision. Sony and Microsoft have been trying to agree on an extended arrangement despite growing concerns around exclusivity. However, this came to an end during the stage of approval that was conducted by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom, the first of which was unsuccessful and the second of which is now ongoing. Furthermore, Microsoft has addressed the issues at this time.
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look At Namor
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has given fans a brand new look at Namor. The Sub-Mariner has been all over the marketing material for this film. Tenoch Huerta stands looking like he just got out of the waves in the pages of Total Film. His ears are very prominent as they signify that he's a mutant among the human adversaries seen in the trailers for Wakanda Forever. The extensive jewelry is also front and center as well. His look is very sharp when it comes to the MCU's grand introduction to the Fantastic Four and Black Panther villain. Fans have been waiting for mutants and other elements to make their way to the Marvel Studios movies for years now and their big day is finally at hand. Check out Huerta's piercing gaze right here down below.
IGN
Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles
When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
daystech.org
‘Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat’: Watch Trailer for Immersive Horror Starring Vanessa Hudgens Now!
This Halloween, famend horror filmmaker Eli Roth will launch Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, the last word immersive horror VR expertise launching in Meta Horizon Worlds and Meta Quest TV. In Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, the Dollhouse is a decrepit dwelling on the finish of the road that...
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
Polygon
Avatar Legends gives the future of Last Airbender over to the fans
Flameo, Hotman! Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game, Magpie Games’ tabletop role-playing game set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra universe, is officially available for pre-order. It initially launched via Kickstarter, meeting its funding goals in just 16 minutes. Now anyone can own a copy.
wegotthiscovered.com
All the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies, ranked
The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential movie trilogies in cinematic history while The Hobbit is one of the most controversial. If there’s one thing they have in common, it’s that they were both created by folks who were extremely passionate about J.R.R. Tolkien’s expansive legendarium. They toiled with their blood and sweat to bring Middle-earth to life in a way that remains unrivaled among live-action speculative adaptations, even after two decades.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
DIY Photography
Nikon Small World winners show the giant beauty of the microscopic world
Nikon has announced the winners of its annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. For almost five decades, Nikon has shared the best microscopic images from this contest, and just as always – they are absolutely marvelous. This year’s first-place prize was awarded to Grigorii Timin for his remarkable image...
Polygon
Barbarian will soon stream on HBO Max
Zach Cregger’s horror film Barbarian is coming to streaming services just in time for Halloween. The movie will be released on Oct. 25 on HBO Max. The digital release will happen alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, which will include bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and additional commentary, per Variety.
NME
EA Motive says horror fans “missed out” on original ‘Dead Space’
Philippe Ducharme, senior producer at EA Motive, has shared that he believes “a lot of people” missed out on playing Dead Space, claiming the market for survival horror was smaller at the time. While chatting with NME, Ducharme said that part of the reason a game should be...
Digital Trends
Opportunity Mars rover movie incoming — watch the trailer
While NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover tends to get all the attention these days, an incoming Amblin Entertainment and Amazon Studios documentary gives us a chance to celebrate two other Mars rovers that paved the way for the current Perseverance mission. Good Night Oppy, which lands on Prime Video on...
Collider
'Blade Runner' to 'Back to the Future': 10 Sci-Fi Movies and Shows That Attempted to Predict the Future
Much of the reason science fiction is so successful as a genre is that viewers often don’t have to suspend their disbelief that much. Many of the strange places and pieces of technology in the genre help to tell unique and imaginative stories while remaining grounded in reality. For instance, these movies and shows allow viewers to see what earth or humanity would look like when set in a different universe, in an alternate past, or sometimes in the future.
