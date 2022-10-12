ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

DVM 360

Treating smoke inhalation in pets

When it comes to patients rescued from fire, one expert advised to expect anything. Karen M. Roach, RVT, VTS (ECC), began her critical care lecture at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, recounting a personal experience that left a lasting impression. “At the beginning of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later

Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Grows with New Community Space, C.R.O.P.S

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City invites shoppers to explore a new community space as C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) opens at the shopping center. The nonprofit’s storefront will be used to host classes and workshops on a variety of topics from urban gardening instruction to nutrition education, DIY classes and even a napping session meant to support the mental health of the community. The 6,049-square-foot community space is set to open Saturday, Oct. 22 in suite 1020 next to Finish Line.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

CEASE Goes Nationwide with Smoke-Free Message

With no immediate compromise in sight, a group of casino employees from Atlantic City, known as CEASE (Casinos Employees Against Smoking Effects), traveled to Las Vegas this week to deliver their message to ban smoking in all casinos. CEASE held a press conference at the Palazzo Hotel, in the same...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event Returns October 26

Main Street Vineland’s signature fundraising event, “A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event,” will return on Wednesday, October 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Major Event Sponsors. The major sponsors for this event, now...
VINELAND, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Seaview a Hotel by Dolce

Seaview is a hotel by Dolce Hotels and Resorts located in Galloway, NJ— just outside of Atlantic City. The hotel is built on a 670-acre property which effortlessly combines historic charm with modern amenities and services. The resort is complete with top-notch event space, pristine dining and not one, but two championship golf courses. Nestled on Reed’s Bay, Seaview is the obvious destination for business travelers, but is also increasingly exciting for families looking to get away from the normal hustle and bustle atmosphere of everyday life. All things considered, Seaview is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accommodating the needs of all guests alike.
GALLOWAY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Brooklawn Chipotle Projected to Open Spring, 2023

Work is underway to convert the former AT&T store (and before that, Taco Bell) at the Brooklawn Shopping Center into a Chipotle. We reached out to Chipotle’s media relations team via email to ask when the restaurant is projected to open. A representative for the company wrote back: “We...
BROOKLAWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video

Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting On-Site Job Fair Oct. 15

Know someone in need of a job? Gloucester Premium Outlets is excited to announce it will host an on-site job fair on October 15. Numerous retailers across the center are participating at the property’s recruiting event. Participating stores include Nike Unite, Adidas, Aerie, Levi’s and Pacsun, to name a...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thecoastlandtimes.com

Sara Newman, Nathan Cathrall joined in marriage

Tony and Marlene Newman, of Columbia, would have announced the wedding of their daughter Sara Newman to Nathan Cathrall, son of Lee Cathrall and the late Stephen Cathrall of Cape May, NJ. Sara is a nurse at Atlantic Cape Regional Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ and Nathan is an...
CAPE MAY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
CAMDEN, NJ

