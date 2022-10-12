Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Treating smoke inhalation in pets
When it comes to patients rescued from fire, one expert advised to expect anything. Karen M. Roach, RVT, VTS (ECC), began her critical care lecture at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, recounting a personal experience that left a lasting impression. “At the beginning of...
Lots of four-legged friends need homes at Burlington County Animal Shelter
WESTAMTPON — If you have some time during your busy weekend, consider a visit to the Burlington County Animal Shelter. County commissioners are encouraging residents to adopt or foster a dog or cat from there. All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered and are all up to date...
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to Cherry Hill community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for Mariah and James Connerly, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Grows with New Community Space, C.R.O.P.S
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City invites shoppers to explore a new community space as C.R.O.P.S. (Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces) opens at the shopping center. The nonprofit’s storefront will be used to host classes and workshops on a variety of topics from urban gardening instruction to nutrition education, DIY classes and even a napping session meant to support the mental health of the community. The 6,049-square-foot community space is set to open Saturday, Oct. 22 in suite 1020 next to Finish Line.
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
njgamblingsites.com
CEASE Goes Nationwide with Smoke-Free Message
With no immediate compromise in sight, a group of casino employees from Atlantic City, known as CEASE (Casinos Employees Against Smoking Effects), traveled to Las Vegas this week to deliver their message to ban smoking in all casinos. CEASE held a press conference at the Palazzo Hotel, in the same...
southjerseyobserver.com
A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event Returns October 26
Main Street Vineland’s signature fundraising event, “A Taste of Vineland & Volunteer Recognition Event,” will return on Wednesday, October 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Course. 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland. Major Event Sponsors. The major sponsors for this event, now...
phillyvoice.com
Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects. The 8,600-square-foot...
thedigestonline.com
Seaview a Hotel by Dolce
Seaview is a hotel by Dolce Hotels and Resorts located in Galloway, NJ— just outside of Atlantic City. The hotel is built on a 670-acre property which effortlessly combines historic charm with modern amenities and services. The resort is complete with top-notch event space, pristine dining and not one, but two championship golf courses. Nestled on Reed’s Bay, Seaview is the obvious destination for business travelers, but is also increasingly exciting for families looking to get away from the normal hustle and bustle atmosphere of everyday life. All things considered, Seaview is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to accommodating the needs of all guests alike.
southjerseyobserver.com
Brooklawn Chipotle Projected to Open Spring, 2023
Work is underway to convert the former AT&T store (and before that, Taco Bell) at the Brooklawn Shopping Center into a Chipotle. We reached out to Chipotle’s media relations team via email to ask when the restaurant is projected to open. A representative for the company wrote back: “We...
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
Coyote Sightings In Egg Harbor Township, NJ: What You Need To Know
We have spoken with several people recently who have advised that they have spotted a coyote in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. The coyote sightings have taken place in late September right into the month of October. One account that is documented on a local social media page, states that...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Hosting On-Site Job Fair Oct. 15
Know someone in need of a job? Gloucester Premium Outlets is excited to announce it will host an on-site job fair on October 15. Numerous retailers across the center are participating at the property’s recruiting event. Participating stores include Nike Unite, Adidas, Aerie, Levi’s and Pacsun, to name a...
Woodbury woman celebrates 103rd birthday with ballroom dancing bash
A Woodbury, New Jersey woman is celebrating more than a century of life and she credits hard work and years of dancing with keeping her young at heart.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Sara Newman, Nathan Cathrall joined in marriage
Tony and Marlene Newman, of Columbia, would have announced the wedding of their daughter Sara Newman to Nathan Cathrall, son of Lee Cathrall and the late Stephen Cathrall of Cape May, NJ. Sara is a nurse at Atlantic Cape Regional Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ and Nathan is an...
shorelocalnews.com
Essl’s expands to go Italian; Lizzie Rose set to reopen, needs your help
Since taking over Essl’s Dugout in West Atlantic City in 2018, Bobby and Carey Hettmannsperger have changed the culinary scene of Atlantic County. It’s not an exaggeration. Not only did the couple resurrect Essl’s, a legendary breakfast and lunch spot since 1972 – home of the Messl sandwich...
camdencounty.com
Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
