The City Council of the City of Woburn is seeking applicants for the position of Woburn Recreation Commission Member. The Commission provides, conducts and supervises the playgrounds, athletic fields, recreation centers and other recreational activities for the city. Commissioners appoint personnel for the Recreation Department and the Parks Department and have general supervision, control and direction over the two departments. The Recreation Commission has a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month and holds other meetings as needed. The appointment is to fill a vacancy. Commissioners receive a stipend of $2,100 per year. Resumes and/or letters of interest should be sent to the Committee on Personnel, Office of the City Clerk, Woburn City Hall, 10 Common Street, Woburn, Massachusetts 01801 by noon on Friday, November 4, 2022. The City is an equal opportunity employer.

WOBURN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO