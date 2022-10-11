Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
MBI investigates Southaven shooting at Red Hook
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving Drew Police Department. It is unclear how DPD is connected to the shooting. SPD said it happened Friday night at a local restaurant called Red Hook around 10:53 p.m. One person...
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
actionnews5.com
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
actionnews5.com
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
actionnews5.com
Advocates work to educate voters on use of new Shelby Co. voting machines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting for the midterm elections begins October 19. Local organizations, like the NAACP, are partnering with Shelby County to ensure people know how to use the new voting machines. “They’ll ask you if you want to prepare your ballot on the machine do a hand-marked...
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
actionnews5.com
MAS rewarding first-time foster homes for all-new Fall Foster Challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) has announced its Fall Foster Challenge in an effort to achieve the shelter’s goal to get 100 dogs into foster homes in 10 days. For the duration of the challenge, MAS is going to reward pet lovers with a $25 Kroger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Leader of Shelby County legislative delegation discusses sit-down with Governor Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Senator London Lamar, also the chair of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation, said legislators brought up a number of topics during the delegation’s sit-down with Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday. Violent crime in Memphis has sparked strong responses from state leaders, including increased funding...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why rain can sometimes make your allergies worse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might think a rainy day will provide relief from uncomfortable and annoying allergy symptoms. However, rain from thunderstorms can actually make some people’s symptoms worse. People who wheeze and sneeze with hay fever from pollens can sometimes get...
actionnews5.com
Suspect in 10-year-old’s murder given $2M bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 21-year-old charged in the murder of a 10-year-old and an adult is being held on a $2 million bond. Allante McAbee is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. According to a police affidavit, McAbee told police he got into an argument with a woman...
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why frost can develop even though temperatures readings are above freezing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weekend cold front has brought a blast of cool air to the Mid-South. So cool, in fact, that morning frost has been in the forecast. By definition, frost is defined as a layer of ice that forms on surfaces that are at or below 32°F.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Woman shares how home dialysis changed her life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Kidney Fund is raising awareness about home dialysis and other treatment advancements to improve quality of life for those living with kidney failure. Kristal Bell, an American Kidney Fund Ambassador, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how...
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 1 killed, 3 injured including juveniles in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead. The crash happened on Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Two juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in critical condition, said MPD. One adult was taken to Regional...
actionnews5.com
What the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living increase means for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every year around this time, the Social Security Administration announces the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for the upcoming year. COLA increases are meant to offset rising prices including food, gas and living expenses. Cristina Martin Firvida, Vice President of Government Affairs for AARP, joined Action News 5′s...
actionnews5.com
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital warn parents of RSV cases on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doctors give preventative measures to help your little one stay away from the hospital as a respiratory virus makes its rounds among children. The respiratory syncytial virus is a seasonal illness that usually occurs in the winter months. But its recent spike has doctors concerned ahead of the typical flu season.
actionnews5.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
actionnews5.com
Study finds coffee could lower risk of cardiovascular disease; doctor weighs-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent study found drinking two to three cups of coffee could lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Sushant Khaire, cardiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share his thoughts on the study. He...
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Comments / 0