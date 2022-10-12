Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents
The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life
Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
Carscoops
Build Your Perfect 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator
In the wake of unveiling the brand-spanking new 2023 M2, BMW has now opened the configurator for the much anticipated sports coupe in Europe – we’ll have to wait our turn to play here in North America. Available in select markets, the little M car is, blessedly, offered...
Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign
The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’
AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4: Which Compact Crossover SUV Offers the Best Value?
Which compact crossover SUV should you drive? Let's look at the 2023 Honda CR-V and 2023 Toyota RAV4. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. Toyota RAV4: Which Compact Crossover SUV Offers the Best Value? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Elon Musk Show – Russian designer ‘spat on young SpaceX founder’s shoe as he tried to buy rocket’
A RUSSIAN designer spat on a young Elon Musk's shoe as he tried to buy a rocket in the early days of his career, a documentary has claimed. Before he launched SpaceX in 2002, Musk was looking for a Russian-built rocket to do an experimental mission to Mars and develop his ambitious idea for creating a "multi-planetary species".
5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative
The RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But could the nicer Venza Hybrid make even more sense? The post 5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Two Guys to a Bag, One Bag at a Time. We Each Became Experts in a Macabre Parade.
Whenever I hear the thwack-thwack-thwack of a helicopter, I stop and look up. Nothing too unusual about that, except a shot of adrenaline unfailingly accompanies these sightings. The hair on my arms and neck stands up, and something I can’t quite describe rises in my chest and gut. The feeling is fleeting, and I’ve grown adept at hiding it after all these years. I tell whoever I happen to be with what kind of helicopter hovers in the sky above us, and it ends there—unless the bird is an old Huey or Chinook.
New Mazda CX-90 Spied In California With CX-60-Inspired Styling
If you want a large, fairly plush three-row SUV with a Mazda badge, the CX-9 is your only option. But that's set to change soon thanks to the upcoming CX-90, which has recently been spied driving around California. First shared to the CX90 Forum, the prototype seen here wears heavy camouflage, but we can still glean some details from the overall shape.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Carscoops
2024 Polestar 3 Is An Electric Luxury SUV Priced From $84k With Up To 510 HP And A 379-Mile Range
This is the Polestar 3, an all-electric alternative to conventional luxury SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne. Official teasers and the release of some key pieces of info about Polestar’s flagship mean we already know a little of the spec, but this is our first chance to see it from every angle and to find out the exact tech details ahead of next year’s on-sale date.
Carscoops
Porsche Updates Both Of Its Surprisingly Expensive eBikes For 2022
Porsche has made no secret of the fact that it’s getting into the e-Bike game, and its latest updates to the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross should make them even better for owners. Both come with an “organically shaped” carbon frame that is supposed to be reminiscent of...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Comments / 0