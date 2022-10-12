ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Carscoops

Ford Kuga Gains Black Package In Europe With 20-Inch Wheels And Dark Accents

The Ford Kuga/Escape might be getting a facelift soon as proven by the undisguised prototypes caught driving around, but the current model originally introduced in 2019 still has some life in it. Ford Europe launched the Kuga ST Line X Black Package, including black 20-inch alloy wheels and black accents, while adding a new AGR-certified seat option for improved comfort.
Carscoops

2023 Ford Transit Trail Is Coming For Those Committed To The Van Life

Ford has teased the new 2023 Transit Trail Van that it will soon launch to capture a slice of the ever-growing motorhome/van segment. Previewed with a couple of photos and a short video, the Ford Transit Trail Van has “new adventure-seeking capability alongside interior and exterior enhancements providing do-it-yourselfers and motorhome distributors a turnkey canvas direct from the factory.”
Carscoops

Build Your Perfect 2023 BMW M2 With The Official Configurator

In the wake of unveiling the brand-spanking new 2023 M2, BMW has now opened the configurator for the much anticipated sports coupe in Europe – we’ll have to wait our turn to play here in North America. Available in select markets, the little M car is, blessedly, offered...
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Toyota Camry Rendered With Crown-Inspired Redesign

The current generation Toyota Camry made its debut at the beginning of 2017 during the Detroit International Auto Show and was refreshed in 2020. It’s currently on sale in the United States with an available Nightshade Edition and an optional V6 engine, marking the fifth year on the assembly lines for the big Japanese sedan. Looking back at the previous generations of the Camry, most of them had a five- or six-year lifecycle, which suggests a new generation could be on its way soon.
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
The US Sun

Mind-blowing exoskeleton for your legs lets you walk with superhuman speed – and ‘halves the energy you need to move’

AN EXOSKELETON project has demonstrated the ability to save the wearer considerable energy while walking with the robotic boots on. The goal is to serve people with mobility impairments with customized physical assistance powered by machine learning. The project is led by the Stanford Biomechatronics Laboratory, one of the premiere...
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Daily Mail

Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers

Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
The War Horse

Two Guys to a Bag, One Bag at a Time. We Each Became Experts in a Macabre Parade.

Whenever I hear the thwack-thwack-thwack of a helicopter, I stop and look up. Nothing too unusual about that, except a shot of adrenaline unfailingly accompanies these sightings. The hair on my arms and neck stands up, and something I can’t quite describe rises in my chest and gut. The feeling is fleeting, and I’ve grown adept at hiding it after all these years. I tell whoever I happen to be with what kind of helicopter hovers in the sky above us, and it ends there—unless the bird is an old Huey or Chinook.
CarBuzz.com

New Mazda CX-90 Spied In California With CX-60-Inspired Styling

If you want a large, fairly plush three-row SUV with a Mazda badge, the CX-9 is your only option. But that's set to change soon thanks to the upcoming CX-90, which has recently been spied driving around California. First shared to the CX90 Forum, the prototype seen here wears heavy camouflage, but we can still glean some details from the overall shape.
Carscoops

2024 Polestar 3 Is An Electric Luxury SUV Priced From $84k With Up To 510 HP And A 379-Mile Range

This is the Polestar 3, an all-electric alternative to conventional luxury SUVs like the Porsche Cayenne. Official teasers and the release of some key pieces of info about Polestar’s flagship mean we already know a little of the spec, but this is our first chance to see it from every angle and to find out the exact tech details ahead of next year’s on-sale date.
Carscoops

Porsche Updates Both Of Its Surprisingly Expensive eBikes For 2022

Porsche has made no secret of the fact that it’s getting into the e-Bike game, and its latest updates to the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross should make them even better for owners. Both come with an “organically shaped” carbon frame that is supposed to be reminiscent of...
makeuseof.com

Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
