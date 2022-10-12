ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huskers.com

Huskers Shut Down No. 14 Penn State

LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team tallied a season-high 16 blocks en route to a 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 sweep over No. 14 Penn State with 8,247 fans in attendance at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night. The Huskers (15-1, 7-0 Big Ten) dominated at the...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Announce Two Volleyball Time Changes

The Nebraska volleyball program announced a pair of time changes to its schedule on Friday. The Huskers' road match at Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The match was previously scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nebraska's home match against Iowa on Friday, Nov....
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Overpower Illinois, 3-1

Lincoln, Neb. – Sophomores Sarah Weber and Florence Belzile led the Huskers with three points each, as the Nebraska soccer team defeated Illinois, 3-1, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers controlled offensively as they outshot Illinois 24-6 on the night and 14-0 in the second half. NU...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Wrap Up Fall Schedule at Kansas

Nebraska baseball concludes its fall schedule with a road exhibition at Kansas on Saturday. The Huskers and Jayhawks are set to play 14 innings, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence. Admission is free to the public, while in-game updates will be available on Twitter...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
huskers.com

Huskers Back at Home to Host Penn State, Northwestern

• The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team will play at home for the first time in 20 days when it hosts No. 14 Penn State on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Since beating No. 7 Ohio State on Sept. 24 at the Devaney Center in five sets, the Huskers have won four straight matches on the road - dropping only one set - over the last two weeks. Following Friday's match, the Huskers will have Saturday off before welcoming Northwestern to the Devaney Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday. That match will be the Huskers' annual "Pink Match" to honor breast cancer survivors and raise awareness about the importance of early detection.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy