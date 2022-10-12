Read full article on original website
61 Year Old Southern Ohio Man Arrested for Rape of Juvenile
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Nelsonville – Man Arrested after Threatening with Gun Released Due to Full Prison
NELSONVILLE – A man with serious accusations was released this week after the prison claimed they didn’t have any bed space. According to the Nelsonville police department on 10/10/22 around 09:40 PM Officers responded to W Canal St for a report of a man with a gun. The caller reported that a male pulled a green 40 caliber gun on him at the Go Mart intersection and then left flying down E Canal St.
Breaking: Hocking County First Responders are on the Scene of a Stabbing
Hocking – Emergency squads were called to the scene of the Hunter Street Bar and Grill in Logan Ohio around 9:35 pm. According to early reports, the stabbing occurred in the area of 885 W Hunter St, Logan, OH 43138. It is unknown how the stabbing occurred, but first responders have taken the victim to Hocking Hospital to a medical helicopter that is landing at the hospital, to be transferred to Columbus Hospital.
Southern Ohio Task Force Arrests Three for Drug Trafficking
On October 12, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield after an investigation prompted by numerous complaints from area residents involving drug and criminal activity at the home. The residence was secured by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.
Ross County Health Department Reports Catalytic Converter Theft
Chillicothe – A vehicle was damaged yesterday after a theft of a converter occurred. According to the Chillicothe Police department, they were called to the scene of theft around 1:30 pm on 10/12/22. When they arrived the Ross County Health Department reported that according to cameras a catalytic converter was stolen off a 2019 Dodge Ram that was parked in a parking lot across the street around 2:30 am on Wednesday morning.
Ross County – Handgun Stolen in Slur of Car Thefts in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Ross County sheriff’s office is investigating a half dozen car break-ins at Sulphur Spring road overnight. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene of several car break-ins around 5:30 am, when deputies arrived they talked to two people that reported that their car doors were opened and the contents inside were rummaged through.
Update: 75 Year Old Killed in Fatal Crash in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY – On Friday, October 14th at 8:55am, the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single vehicle crash on State Route 124 near Dogwood Lane in Mifflin Township. John W. Seymour, 75, of Waverly, was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler...
Ross County Vehicle Hits Deer while Transporting Prisoner
ROSS – A Inmate is claiming minor injuries after a Ross County vehicle hit a deer while transporting a prisoner. According to Ross County reports on 10/13/22 around 8:20 am the Ross County unit was traveling Westbound on SR 335 in Pike county when a deer ran out into the roadway and the unit was not able to stop or avoid the animal and struck it.
UPDATE – Fire in Computer Room at Adena Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A minor fire at Adena hospital sent fire departments to the scene quickly after a report around 3 pm. According to sources at the hospital, the fire was inside the hospital’s IT department where servers and computers for the hospital are located. The fire did not cause any evacuations, to the hospital and was contained within a short period of time.
Groveport – Blacklick Haunted Park For Kids During Day, Adults at Night
GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
Bryanna Marie Stonerock 21, Circleville
Bryanne Marie Stonerack 21, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in a Car accident. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Bryanna was born on September 20. 2001| in Circleville, Ohio to Lisa Collins, Eric Call (Brian Stonerock) She received a tech in Auto body (from Pickaway,- Ross Vocational...
Moo Moo Express Car Wash Grove City Opening Raises Over 15,000 for Marcus Project
Columbus, Ohio, October 14, 2022—Moo Moo Express Car Wash recently celebrated the Grand Opening of its 24th Central Ohio express car wash location with 10 days of free car washes and a monetary donation campaign for The Marcus Project. Throughout the Grand Opening period at 2615 London Groveport Rd. in Grove City, Ohio, Moo Moo gave away more than 2,272 free car washes at a retail value of more than $40,000. The Company also collected $15,730.96 in monetary donations for The Marcus Project, to help further their mission of assisting children and families in need by creating opportunities, sourcing necessities, and building a feeling of significance.
Circleville Council Person Announces Opposition Resolution Against Solar Farms
Circleville – Circlevilleperson at large Tom Duvall announced on Tuesday during the Strategic Planning Committee Meeting a resolution against Solar Farms in Pickaway County. Duvall in his presentation reported that he had investigated the installation of proposed solar farms in Pickaway County near Circleville and came to the conclusion that Solar projects do nothing to benefit Circleville in terms of increased tax base or reduced electricity rates. He did say that in his research he found that there were several negatives.
Richies New York Corner Deli Completes Wall Scape Aimed at Nostalgia in Circleville
Circleville – If you have driven on Court Street in downtown Circleville today you may have seen a change in scenery in the area of Franklin street. Verito properties which owns the building that Richie’s New York Corner Deli is located in at 206 South Court Street erected a large wall scape that depicts several historical buildings in the downtown area, some of which are not with us anymore. Along with the mural the Wallscape will offer an interactive feature that would show drawings and photos of these historic buildings in a video grandstanding Circlevilles Historic Downtown. Words on the wallscape say “My Town. My Health”
Pumpkin Show Candidate Says She Wants to Be A Good Influence on Others
Circleville – A Zane Trace Junior says that one of the reasons she wants to be Miss Pumpkin Show is because she wasn’t to role model for other girls. Alyssa Conley is a 16-year-old Junior from Zane Trace, who is in the Drug-Free Club, a Volleyball player, loves to thrift, and travel. In her spare time, she enjoys baking/cooking, reading, and painting.
Shawn Andre Williams, 52, of Circleville
Shawn Andre Williams, 52, of Circleville passed away October 11, 2022 in Columbus. He was born December 28, 1969 in Dayton to Ira and Margie (Woods) Williams. Shawn is survived by his wife Debbie (Rhoads) Williams, mother Margie Williams, brothers Mark Williams and Antonio (Latonia) Williams, sister Stephanie (Shawn) Painter, daughters Lindsey (Larry) Hill and Tabitha (Claten) McGowan, grandsons Damien Scott, Keith Hill, Brayden McGowan, Bentley McGowan and Leean Hill, granddaughters Brooklyn McGowan and Cecilia Hill, nieces Jaya Williams and Michele Howsmon, nephews Brandon Samuels, Ethan Painter and Antonio Williams Jr., great niece and nephew Kylee Williams and Paxx McLemore, mother-in-law Helen Rhoads, brothers-in-law Roger Rhoads, John Rhoads and Jack Howsmon and special friends Leo Polk and Faith West. Shawn was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was a very out going kind of guy and friend to everyone. He was the life of the party no matter where he was. He loves the outdoors and getting together with his family. He loved his Buckeyes and Sunday was his day for karate movie marathon. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
