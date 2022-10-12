Shawn Andre Williams, 52, of Circleville passed away October 11, 2022 in Columbus. He was born December 28, 1969 in Dayton to Ira and Margie (Woods) Williams. Shawn is survived by his wife Debbie (Rhoads) Williams, mother Margie Williams, brothers Mark Williams and Antonio (Latonia) Williams, sister Stephanie (Shawn) Painter, daughters Lindsey (Larry) Hill and Tabitha (Claten) McGowan, grandsons Damien Scott, Keith Hill, Brayden McGowan, Bentley McGowan and Leean Hill, granddaughters Brooklyn McGowan and Cecilia Hill, nieces Jaya Williams and Michele Howsmon, nephews Brandon Samuels, Ethan Painter and Antonio Williams Jr., great niece and nephew Kylee Williams and Paxx McLemore, mother-in-law Helen Rhoads, brothers-in-law Roger Rhoads, John Rhoads and Jack Howsmon and special friends Leo Polk and Faith West. Shawn was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He was a very out going kind of guy and friend to everyone. He was the life of the party no matter where he was. He loves the outdoors and getting together with his family. He loved his Buckeyes and Sunday was his day for karate movie marathon. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

