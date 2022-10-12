Capt. Ibrahim Traore officially became Burkina Faso’s transitional president Friday, two weeks after he seized power in the country’s second coup this year, but he will be ineligible to run for the office when elections are held.A national assembly that included army officers, civil society organizations, and traditional and religious leaders approved a new charter for the West African country Friday.It states that the head of the MPSR, the ruling military junta, is the president and supreme chief of the armed forces. But the charter also stipulates that the president is not eligible to run in elections at the...

