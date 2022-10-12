By Robert Segal: Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza is saying once again that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is “very close” to being done. The TV networks need to be worked out before the Tank-Ryan fight is a done deal, says Espinoza. With Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) fighting on Showtime and Ryan Garcia on DAZN, it doesn’t benefit either network for them to share the fight.

1 DAY AGO