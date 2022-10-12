Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to KO of Robert Helenius: “Who’s next?”
By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) knocked out Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round in a highlight reel knockout that left no doubt on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder lulled his old sparring partner Helenius to sleep by staying...
BoxingNews24.com
Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?
By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder apologized to Helenius for knocking him out: “I’m sorry”
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder paid a visit to Robert Helenius last Saturday night to check on him and to apologize for knocking him out in the first round in their main event fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay was choked up...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder feels sympathy for Helenius after knocking him out
By Brian Webber: Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) had mixed emotions about stopping his old friend & sparring partner Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night in their headliner at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder landed a short right hand late in...
BoxingNews24.com
Results / Photos: Caleb Plant Scores Highlight-Reel KO Over Anthony Dirrell
Former super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) delivered a highlight-reel one-punch knockout over former two-time super middleweight champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) in the ninth round of their WBC 168-pound title eliminator. “This win felt good,” said Plant. “You’ve...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Dirrell speaks after knockout loss to Caleb Plant
By Allan Fox: Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell took to social media on Monday to congratulate ‘Sweethands’ Caleb Plant for his ninth round knockout victory last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 37-year-old Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) admits that he...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder KO’s Helenius!
By Ken Hissner: At the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, over Fox PPV, Tom Brown presented in the Main Event former Olympian and WBC World Heavyweight champ Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder scored a first round knockout over Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius. In the co-feature former IBF World Super Middle champ Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and former WBC World Super Middle champ Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder’s manager wants Anthony Joshua next
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel says he wants Eddie Hearn to come with “truckloads of money” to make the fight with Deontay Wilder as he’d said. Finkel says, “we’re here,” ready to make the Joshua vs. Wilder fight. Of course, Hearn may have...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte vs. Jermaine Franklin close to being finalized for Nov.26th
By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Bodysnatcher’ Whyte and #13 WBO fringe contender Jermaine Franklin are reportedly nearly finalized for November 26th. Franklin, 28, is a fighter that has been mentioned as a possibility for Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) for some time after his fight with Otto Wallin fell through.
BoxingNews24.com
Erislandy Lara vs. Danny García a possibility
By Craig Page: Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia and WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champ Erislandy Lara are being discussed. With the 39-year-old Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) with potentially a lot of time to kill now that IBF/WBA Super World champion Gennadiy Golovkin being ordered to defend against his is IBF mandatory Esquiva Falcao, that frees the Cuban talent up to face Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia next.
BoxingNews24.com
Where to now for George Kambosos Jr?
By Brian Webber: George Kambosos Jr tasted defeat for the second time last Saturday night at the hands of Devin Haney at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Although the fight was arguably more competitive than the first one, Kambosos lost by a worse set of scores at 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110.
BoxingNews24.com
Fights that need to happen in 2023: Crawford – Spence, Wilder – Ruiz, Gervonta – Ryan & Benavidez – Plant
By Sean Jones: In 2023, four excellent fights must happen involving top fighters from 4 weight classes. Whether any of these contests take place will depend on the promoters, networks, and to a lesser extent, the fighters. This year, there weren’t any great fights that took place in the popular...
BoxingNews24.com
IBF to order Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against Esquiva Falcao
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin will reportedly be ordered to defend his IBF middleweight title against his mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has a big decision to make whether to hold onto his IBF title, as he’s already been ordered to defend against his WBA mandatory Erislandy Lara.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III on Dec.3rd at Tottenham in London
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against #14 WBC Derek Chisora in a trilogy match on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Fury literally couldn’t get any lower than this if he tried. In the eyes of the fans, this fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua shouldn’t work with his training team again says Ricky Hatton
By Barry Holbrook: Ricky Hatton believes that Anthony Joshua shouldn’t work with his current training team again after they failed to step in when he had his meltdown after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last August. Hatton feels that Joshua’s trainers could have prevented what happened with him throwing...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez wants Caleb Plant fight in May
By Allan Fox: David Benavidez believes he’s going to be fighting Caleb Plant in May after he takes care of Jose Uzcategui first in January. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he was surprised to see Plant’s fight against Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night being called a WBC super middleweight title eliminator, as he’d already earned that distinction last year and had also won the interim WBC 168-lb title.
BoxingNews24.com
Stephen Espinoza says Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is “very close”
By Robert Segal: Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza is saying once again that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is “very close” to being done. The TV networks need to be worked out before the Tank-Ryan fight is a done deal, says Espinoza. With Tank (27-0, 25 KOs) fighting on Showtime and Ryan Garcia on DAZN, it doesn’t benefit either network for them to share the fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Devin “The Dream” Haney Defeats Kambosos, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: At the Rod Laver Arena, Victoria, Melbourne, Australia Saturday over ESPN+ and ESPN Top Rank presented in a rematch in the Main Event WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight champ Devin “The Dream” Haney, defeated former WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight champ George “Ferocious” Kambosos, Jr.
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos: “This is not the end, I will be champion again”
By Robert Segal: George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) insists “this is not the end” of his career following his defeat against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) last Saturday night in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos came up short on the scorecards, losing by this set of...
